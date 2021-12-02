He was on the school board, his wife a devoted Christian woman. He, however, was not sincere in his walk with God.
He attended worship twice a year, Resurrection Day (Easter) and Christmas. Every few years when his term was up, he would seek re-election and send in a biography to the local paper, claiming membership in a local church, which was untrue! Just before the fall election he would attend worship, the only time not a holiday.
He entered worship, sang hymns, took the Lord’s Supper, bowed his head in prayer, and stuck around schmoozing with as many adults as he could.
In Ecclesiastes 5:1, 2, God’s powerful Word says, “Guard your steps when you enter the house of God. To draw near to listen is better than to offer the sacrifice of fools, for they do not know that they are doing evil. Do not be rash with your mouth, nor let your heart be hasty to utter a word before God, for God is in heaven and you are on earth. Therefore let your words be few.”
Now, before I condemn the above-cited man whose hypocritical actions seem so obvious, perhaps I should take a moment to stand in front of that spiritual mirror and take note of the image staring back. Might I see what God sees? If I do take a close look, I might see one whose words are sometimes empty, whose heart is sometimes empty when I enter to worship my Lord. I may not want to admit that, but take a look at those two verses again in self-evaluation.
God warns us to guard our steps, walk wisely and carefully when we enter God’s house to worship Him. Draw near with the purpose of hearing a lesson that will help us grow, warn us of walking a wrong path, and teach us how to please our loving Father. For this, God says, is better than to offer your time, money, and talents vainly — going through the motions without really thinking about what we are hearing or doing!
The primary purpose for worship on the Lord’s Day is to remember the Lord’s death until he returns, reminding us that God’s mercy and grace began at the cross where Jesus was crucified.
We are reminded that it is the blood of Jesus that makes salvation possible. Hebrews 9:22 reminds us that without the shedding of blood, there can be no forgiveness of sins.
In speaking of the Lord’s Supper, partaken every Sunday for the first 1,500 years of the church’s existence, God warns us in I Corinthians 11:27-29 not to take the Lord’s Supper in an unworthy manner. Don’t take the loaf and cup if your mind is on the football game or what’s for lunch or, God forbid, you are engaging in some immoral sin!
Most of us sometimes go through the motions of worship without thinking about what we are actually doing. Am I just mouthing empty, thoughtless words when I sing praise songs, rather than truly praising my God?
Draw near the house of God to listen with a hungry heart. Utter no empty word hastily. Meditate on the meaning. Give the Lord your full gratitude for his Son’s sacrifice on the cross. Re-commit your life to Him, offering your sacrifice of time, ability, and money with a humble, sincere intent.