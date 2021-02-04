The following was said of a man known in the community as a habitual liar: “I knew he was lying because his lips were moving!”
Did you know that “all liars” is on a list that includes those who will be cast into “the lake which burns with fire and brimstone”?
In Revelation 21:8, just 41 verses from the end of the New Testament (the Bible), God’s Powerful Word reveals that unbelievers, those who practice abominable actions (such as homosexuality), murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolators, and all liars will be cast into the lake of fire, a term for Hell. It is also called the “second death” in this passage.
It is obvious that God is NOT saying that everyone who has ever told a lie will go to Hell, so calm down! Take a deep breath! But make sure you grasp exactly what God IS saying here. People who make a habit of lying, who are habitual liars, who cannot be trusted with the truth — such people will be cast into Hell at the end of judgment.
Hell is also called the second death. Death is separation. The first death separates the body from the soul. The body goes into the ground, is buried, or may be cremated. Some have been “buried” at sea, others victims of homicides whose bodies were never recovered.
The second death is when the soul is separated from God, by far the greatest catastrophe ever to befall any male or female! This is when one’s soul has been cast into the lake of fire, as we just read from Revelation 21.
The first death you cannot stop. Unless the Lord returns first, your body will wear out and die, in the process separating from your soul. The second death you have complete control over! You do not have to die the second death.
Those who avoid the second death are they who will enter into the joy of the Lord, another name for Heaven, the dwelling place of our great God.
Many sins can lead to the second death, to the lake of fire, or Hell. The bottom line of every one of those sins, though, is the same truth: The one who commits the sin has rejected God! When it comes to lying against the truth, the bottom line is still a rejection of God.
God is truth, the Bible reminds us. It is impossible for God to lie, because He IS truth. The truth cannot lie!
Listen to these powerful Words: “God is Spirit, and they who worship Him must worship Him in Spirit and in truth” John 4:24. “You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free” John 8:32. Jesus promised in John 16:13, “When He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth.”
We have a new President. He charged the last one with being a liar. The last one charged him with being a liar. Neither of them told the truth all the time, but sadly, we had a news media that gladly reported when they thought that one lied while ignoring when the other lied. God won’t be a respecter of persons, won’t ignore any who lie to promote self or a personal agenda. All will be called to account!
The eighth chapter of John contains a great teaching on truth and lies. Read it! When national leaders lie and “play loose with the truth”, citizens may be tempted to lie, also.
Be very careful! God will judge you according to his Word, not according to how others live.