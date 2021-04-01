Julie, my dear wife, showed me something recently that I share with you: A thought from what might happen when you get to heaven, assuming you are faithful until death.
Would you ask Moses, “Moses, what was it like to watch the Red Sea divide its waters into two columns that rose high into the sky and left the bottom of the sea dry? Not muddy. Not even wet. But dry? Then to see 2 million people walk through that dry ground to safety on the other side ... what must that have been like, Moses?"
Or to run up to David, “What was it like to run toward that giant with just a sling in your hand?”
But then to hear Moses or David interrupt you and say, “Wait a minute! You think that was a big deal? I want to ask YOU a question: What was it like to have God’s own living Spirit alive inside YOU? I mean, God Himself, living within your own body! What must THAT have been like?”
Jesus promised just moments before He left the earth, “Go, make disciples of all nations. Baptize them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:19, 20
The Hebrews writer recalled a promise from way back in Genesis 28:15 when he wrote these words in Hebrews 13:5, “Let your conduct be without greed; be content with what you have, for God Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you. So we may boldly say, “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?”
Only one verse in the Bible tells us exactly the moment where God’s Spirit begins to live within us. Acts 2:38, “Peter said to them, ‘Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ, for the forgiveness of your sins, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
Romans speaks later of the indwelling presence of God’s Spirit. No passage says that we receive the Holy Spirit only by believing in Jesus. This passage assumes the person to be a believer who now repents and is baptized into Christ. But notice that the indwelling presence of God’s Spirit does not happen until after he repents and is baptized!
So you have done that, and now you have the Holy Spirit of God living within you. What does that mean?
It means He will never leave you nor forsake you as long as you are faithful to Him! Jesus said, “Be faithful until death, and I will give you a crown of life.” Revelation 2:10b
As great as the stories of the Old Testament are, no one of those great heroes of the faith ever experienced what you have, if so be that you have followed God’s formula for receiving his Spirit. Not one of them ever had the Holy Spirit inside of them. Many were moved by the Spirit of God, including Moses and David. But not even they, nor Abraham, Elijah, Isaiah, or Jeremiah ever experienced what you have every day: The Holy Spirit of God living within you!
Contact me if you have a question about this.
What powerful words God has given you! What powerful promises! You get into a situation and need help? Just say, “God, help me,” and mean it. God’s Spirit is right there to help you through. Moses and David, Abraham and Esther — they had nothing on you!
After all, God chose YOU to house his Spirit!