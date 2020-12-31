‘Twas the night before New Year’s, and all around town, the folks were astir, they could hardly calm down. The night club was buzzing as people poured in: “Gimme a good time, now let it begin!”
“Gimme a show and it better be prime; this boy won’t settle for wasting his time! Gimme a drink,” he called to one other, then tossing it down, cried, “Now gimme another!”
“A toast to the New Year, be it generous to me; may I get all I want to live prosperously! I want a new house and a car and fur coat; and gimme a power saw, a camper and boat!”
“May the New Year bring me prosperity and health, but mostly just gimme a bankroll of wealth! I’m just not satisfied with all that I’ve got; Gimme more, gimme more, oh yes, gimme a lot!”
His head starting to pound, he got up to go; stumbling along, he fell in the snow. Angelic voices drifted down to his ears; the soft sound of singing soon calmed his fears.
Seems the place he had fallen, a church house was near; the good folks had gathered to pray in the new year. He crawled toward the door he’d avoided so long. He strained hard to catch the words of their song.
Their words were from Jesus, seemed directed toward he. “I gave my LIFE for thee, what hast thou given for me?”
The man wanted to go on, but before he could start, the crowd sang of Jesus, pleading, “Give ME thy heart!”
“Lord, I believe, but is it too late, am I cursed?” God said, “No, my child, repent and be immersed.” He was buried with Christ early that new year’s morn, gave up the old “gimmes,” he was truly reborn.
Now his wants are not for his own selfish greeds. He sees more important things: souls with great needs. “I’ve changed my life, I now have new goals. Let me start fresh, Lord; gimme a passion for souls!”