The preacher was greeting folks after the worship service when he encountered a weeping Mary. “What’s wrong, Mary? Why are you crying?” he asked. “Oh, Preacher,” she cried, “my husband died last night.”
“Wow,” the preacher thought to himself, “how do I respond to that?” After gathering himself, he asked the distraught wife, “What happened, Mary? He seemed way too young to die?” But Mary couldn’t catch her breath. Waiting a respectable few moments , the preacher quietly asked, “Mary, did your husband have any last requests?”
Mary nodded her head yes, then replied to the preacher, “He said, ‘Mary, put down that gun!’”
In a difficult passage to understand, Jesus once told his disciples, “A man’s enemies will be those of his own household.”
Law enforcement officials reveal that most murders are committed by a family member or friend of the murder victim.
These are sad stories, indeed. They seem to be on the upswing, too, as drug habits have had a bigger affect on the stats. Grandchildren kill grandparents because they think they have lots of money.
After the murder, it is often discovered that the grandparents did not have any wealth at all! A murder of a loved one is committed, but no great treasure is discovered.
While that is sad, Jesus spoke of another sad situation: People who turn on a beloved family member simply because the kin had accepted Christ as Lord and had made a change in life that put Jesus Christ first.
Listen to the larger context from which that quote of Jesus above was drawn. “Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law, and a man’s enemies will be those of his own household. He who loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And he who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me. He who finds his life will lose it, and he who loses his life for my sake will find it.” (Words of Jesus from Matthew 10:34-39)
There is much to this passage, but the core of the message is simply this: If you choose to walk with Jesus, He must come first, ahead of everything and everyone else in your life. If you make him first ahead of all else, there may be conflict in your family or among friends who don’t understand why Jesus has a right to demand this.
Jesus put YOU first, ahead of his own self when he left the comfort and luxury of heaven to walk the earth as a poor carpenter. Of course, that wasn’t the biggest sacrifice Jesus made. He also willingly allowed evil men to falsely accuse Him and kill him on a cruel Roman cross.
Only one purpose lay behind this action of Jesus: It was the only way to save your soul! Of course, you must respond through repentance and baptism, but if you are willing to exchange sin and selfishness for a life of service for Jesus, He will help you become worthy of living with Him for eternity!