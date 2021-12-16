He conquered the known world only because the Lord made it possible, then was warned that he could fall to the lowest of depths just as quickly as he had risen to the pinnacle.
He had seen God’s power first-hand. You see, he was the king who built a golden image, 90 feet high and 9 feet wide. He commanded all of his officials and citizens to stop what they were doing when certain music played, fall down on their faces to the ground, and worship the image.
When three young men, boys really, refused to worship the image, he became so angry that he had them thrown into a blazing furnace, heated seven times hotter than normal.
He was Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, the most powerful nation in the world, ruling the rest of the world, including Egypt, which had been the most powerful nation in the world during more than one ancient period of history.
By the way, God prophesied to Egypt a warning that the once greatest of nations would fall to Babylon. In fact, God told Egypt that she would never even be among the greatest nations of the world again! Read from Ezekiel 29 through the middle of chapter 32.
Note especially 29:15, 16: “It (Egypt) will be the most lowly of kingdoms, and never again exalt itself above the nations. And I will make them so small that they will never again rule over the nations. ... Then they will know that I am the Lord.”
This prophecy has proven to be true since that day! When Babylon defeated them, Egypt never regained that high position!
About to be cast into the furnace, the king gave the boys a chance to escape. “If you will fall down and worship the image when the music plays, I will spare you. Whose god can save you from my mighty hand?” he boasted.
“The Most High God is able to save us!” the boys replied. “Even if our God chooses not to save us, we are willing to die in the fire before we would deny Him!”
Nebuchadnezzar’s mighty men fall dead from the heat of the flames when they cast the boys into the furnace. Yet, he noticed immediately that FOUR men were walking in the midst of the fire, the fourth like the Son of God!
God had saved the boys from death! Now the king knew for certain, and declared the same, that the God of these boys was the Most High God! (Daniel 3)
Still, just a short time later while walking upon the roof of his palace and gazing upon the great city, Nebuchadnezzar pridefully took glory upon himself for the heights to which he had risen. Immediately he heard God’s voice saying he would lose his high position for seven years and wander around like the beasts of the field, eating grass.
This happened, but at the end of seven years, the king’s sanity was restored, and he resumed his position of power, as God had also promised. (Daniel 4:28-37)
Nebuchadnezzar testified to all of Egypt that the God of those three boys was indeed, the only true, powerful God!
Dad told us early on, “Don’t get too big for your britches!” Or “Don’t get on your high horse!” God says it this way, “For by the grace given to me I say to you not to think of yourself more highly than you ought to think, but to think with sober judgment.” (Romans 12:3)