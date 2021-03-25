Joe Delaney was a rising star running back with the Kansas City Chiefs National Football League team in 1983. Just 24, with two seasons behind him, he was destined for the NFL Hall of Fame.
Joe was walking through a park near the Pit, a popular swimming hole in Monroe, La., during the off-season. He heard a call for help. Someone was in trouble.
He darted toward the Pit, could see as he was nearing it that the yells for help were coming from the water. Three children who could not swim had ventured into the deepest area of the Pit and were all in serious danger of drowning.
Joe kicked off his shoes and dived into the Pit. He got under one of the children and pushed upward enough for some to pull him to safety. Joe went back down for a second child, but never came back up. Hours later his body, with those of the other two children, were pulled from the Pit. His spectacular future was not to be.
Here’s the real klinker: Joe Delaney didn’t know how to swim.
Why did Delaney dive into the deep water, knowing he could not swim? Others were there that day, several of whom could swim. None of them dived in to help save the children. Only Joe Delaney, who could not swim, dived in to help.
One boy’s life was saved because of his effort, but Joe died. Chennault Park in Monroe today has a pool, instructors who specialize in teaching children how to swim, and a monument to Joe Delaney.
Why did Joe do it? Obviously he cared about three children in trouble more than he cared about his own safety. The monument says, “No greater love has anyone than to lay down his life for others.”
James writes, “… he who converts the sinner from the error of his way will save a soul from death, and will hide a multitude of sins.” (5:20)
You who know your Bible know that there are two deaths mentioned. Death means separation. The first death separates the soul from the body. The second death is the separation of the soul from God when the soul is cast into eternal Hell, also known as the lake of fire. No one has to die this second death. All who do so, do so by choice.
Revelation 20:14, 15: “Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whoever was not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.”
Look around, Christian friend! Do you see the Pit? The pit where people are drowning in their sin? Do you hear the cries for help from folks who have lost the way and are about to go down for the third time?
You don’t have to know how to swim. You simply have to know how to love! Love the lost enough to extend a hand to pull them out of the deep waters into the safety of God’s Word.
The old proverb says, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he who wins souls is wise.” (Proverbs 11:30)
Some awfully powerful words from our Lord here, folks! Don’t ignore them! Maybe you are one who is drowning in a sinful life. Maybe you know you need help!
Please don’t ignore that need! It is no weakness to ask for help. It takes strength to seek help. Contact me by email. Let me help!
Do you care about others even ahead of your own comfort? Praise God, Jesus did!