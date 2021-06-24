When the Lord charged Moses with the task of leading his people out of Egypt, the Hebrew people were promised a new land of such great blessings that it was described as “a land of milk and honey.”
That is, as opposed to watered down soup and bread, as slaves might expect, God would take them to freedom. Moreover, they would eat such meals as they could only dream about, own such properties they could not even imagine, and have a loving and powerful God who would provide all their needs.
All they had to do was trust Him. And obey Him. That was it. But they blew it. Just like Adam and Eve blew the one rule given by the Lord: “Do not eat from the one tree in the middle of the garden,” but could not keep that one act of obedience, so Israel blew it.
Indeed, they were slaves in Egypt and cried out to God for freedom. He heard their cry and offered his help. More than help out of slavery, He offered riches they could not imagine.
They just had to trust Him as the one and only true God in existence. That meant to denounce all wood and stone idols, and worship God only. But they failed — miserably.
One nation split into two — one called Judah, the other keeping the name Israel. Within a few hundred years, Israel had failed to trust God so completely that God finally gave up on them and allowed a pagan nation to defeat them and take them from the wonderful land of milk and honey God had given them.
Again these people found themselves slaves to a godless, foreign nation. Read these powerful words from 2 Kings 17:7-23:
“This occurred because the people of Israel had sinned against the Lord … Israel did secretly things against the Lord their God that were not right … did wicked things … served idols of which the Lord had said to them, ‘You shall not do this.’ Yet the Lord (patiently and repeatedly) warned Israel … ‘Turn from your evil ways and keep my commandments.’ … But they would not listen, were stubborn, as their fathers had been … and abandoned all the commandments of the Lord their God … and worshipped all the host of heaven (stars, sun, and moon) … and burned their sons and daughters as offerings … God was angry with Israel and removed them from out of his sight … So Israel was exiled from their own land to Assyria.”
This very powerful passage from the history of the kings of Israel shows that the examples of their fathers in each preceding generation only resulted in worsening conditions in succeeding generations.
Dad’s responsibility today is the same as it was when Moses led the Hebrews out of Egypt: Teach your children to trust God and keep his commandments! That means believe IN God, but more importantly, BELIEVE God, trust Him at his word, repent when you sin, correct bad behavior, and obey Him through baptism and faithfulness to his will till death.
In light of the great wealth God has given you, and even more, the forgiveness of your sins and promise of eternal life, is God asking too much?
“This is our love for God, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome.” (I John 5:3)
In other words, God is not asking too much! Trust God, repent sincerely when you sin, obey the Lord’s instruction, and He will give you salvation in Heaven.
Dad, lead your family!