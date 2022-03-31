She approached Jesus with an unusual, rather arrogant, request: When you come into your kingdom, Jesus, can you place my two sons in the two greatest positions of authority, power and prestige, next to yourself, of course?
Jesus was unhappy with this request, saying those positions were not his to give, but his Father’s.
The other 10 disciples were even less happy than Jesus. Actually, they were “incensed.”
A great argument broke out and lasted even after they entered the upper room where they were about to partake of the Passover meal, commonly called the Last Supper, because Jesus would be arrested in the wee hours of the next morning, and crucified before that day ended.
When the argument continued as to which of them was more valuable to Jesus’ cause, Jesus simply got up, walked over to the pitcher of water and clean towel waiting in the corner of the room, and began to wash the feet of the arguing disciples.
The message became clear: If I, your Master, can wash your feet, you ought to be willing to wash one another’s feet.
The water pitcher and towel, left there by the owner of the upper room to be used by someone in the party to use to clean the feet of the others, had been ignored by the disciples. Arguing which of them was the greatest would not help their cause by stooping to serve the others!
In the context of the same thought, Jesus said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and those who are great exercise authority over them. Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant. And whoever desires to be first among you let him be your slave — just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life a ransom for many.” Matthew 20:25-28
Two weeks ago I mentioned two pairs of words that bring out a higher level of understanding here. The first pair of words I mentioned then were “servant” and “slave.” In this issue I want to bring out the words “great” and “first” (“greatest”, chief, etc.).
In the first part, Jesus says one who wishes to be great in the kingdom must first be willing to voluntarily serve others. In the second half, He says whoever wants to be the greatest must be willing to be enslaved by others. To be considered among the great, one must develop a servant’s heart.
But to be considered the greatest of all, the top dog, the chief, first above all others? That one must be willing to be at the beck and call of others, a true slave to whatever other Christians demand of him/her.
Was Jesus actually encouraging his followers to SEEK to be the greatest of all, or even to seek greatness? I don’t think so. I believe He wanted to discourage the desire to become greater than others. He wanted them to seek humility, to be humble servants who always put others ahead of themselves.
By doing so, they would unwittingly be attaining true greatness in his kingdom. Jesus said, “If anyone desires to be first, he shall be last of all and servant of all.” Mark 9:35
“He that is last will be first, and the first will be last.” Matthew 20:16