From Readers Digest, April 2019, page 99, comes this story of new recruits arrive for basic training. They are lined up to get their first “military” haircut. One recruit recounts his story like this.
I settled into the barber’s chair. The barber asks me, “So, where are you from, soldier?” “St. Louis,” I reply. “Hey, I’m from St. Louis!” the barber exclaims. Then, bending over me, his mouth near my ear, he whispers, conspiratorially, “Hey, man, you wanna save your sideburns?”
“Yeah!” I say back with great relief. “Okay,” says the barber. Whereupon, he immediately whacks off both my sideburns, places the hair in a sandwich baggy, and hands me the bag!
As I am going out the door, I hear the barber ask the next recruit, “Say, soldier, where are you from?” “Chicago,” the recruit answers. “Hey, I’m from Chicago!” the barber exclaims.
All recruits know that buzz cut is coming when they sit in the barber’s chair. Even females know that any long, flowing locks are going away. They all know it when they sign up to join the armed forces.
You and I knew when we signed up as recruits in the army of the Lord that a sinful lifestyle would have to be given up. Not some day, but right then and there! Like the military recruit who thought maybe he could keep a certain portion of his hair, though, there are many who enter the church with thoughts of somehow keeping some of their sins!
Can’t be done. Not if you want please the Lord. Why not?
Well, let’s remember what season this is. The time of year we remember the dainty little Christ child coming into an evil world. Christmas tells such a nice, warm story of a little baby. The Resurrection season, though, in early spring tells us the mission of that tiny baby became a story of sacrifice, great physical agony, and bloodshed.
We remember that even in the manger where the babe lay so peacefully, the shadow of the cross lay across the swaddling clothing which wrapped Him.
Philippians 2:5-12 tells us Jesus emptied Himself, gave up all the fantastic luxury of heaven to live a life of poverty on earth. Knowing this, why would we believe we should be able to hang onto our sins when we choose to follow Christ. If He emptied Himself, gave up all the luxury of heaven, can’t we empty ourselves of sin, give them up to live a sacrificial life on earth, knowing He has gone back to prepare a place for us in the same heaven He once voluntarily gave up so that He could save us?
“Godly sorrow produces repentance leading to salvation, not to be regretted; but the sorrow of the world produces death.” (I Corinthians 7:10)
Read more of this passage (verses 8-11) to see that God’s intent in commanding us to repent of our sins is that we change. We dare not remain the same when we come to Christ. If we do, then we have not truly repented and cannot be saved!
Hey Christian soldier, wanna save your sideburns (sins)? For your salvation, Jesus gave up heaven.
Can’t you give up a sinful lifestyle on earth to take advantage of the eternal luxuries of heaven? The greatest gift you can give Jesus this Christmas is your whole heart!
Will you do it?