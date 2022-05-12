He saved his best for last.
Raphael’s Transfiguration has long been considered one of history’s greatest paintings. Five centuries after its creation, this Renaissance masterpiece still impresses modern onlookers as it hangs in the Pinacoteca Apostolica (Art Gallery) at the Vatican.
Its vibrant color, use of light (especially highlighting Jesus), along with the painting’s 15.2 feet by 9.2 feet size, combine to make it unforgettable, solidifying its appeal and importance alongside works by other contemporary artists such as Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.
Italian Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino — Raphael to us — began this work in 1516, painting on wood, not canvas, and wasn’t finished when he died on Good Friday in 1520. Raphael’s assistant applied the final touches.
The Transfiguration is actually two scenes in one painting. The upper half portrays Jesus’ transfiguration atop the mountain as the disciples Peter, James and John look on. The lower half shows Jesus’ remaining disciples simultaneously at the bottom of the mountain struggling with their inability to heal a demon-possessed boy.
Cardinal Giulio de Medici (who later became Pope Clement VII) commissioned the piece. While originally intended to be an altarpiece in France’s Narbonne Cathedral, the cardinal loved it so much that he temporarily kept it himself before passing it on.
The painting traveled a circuitous path over the following years. For over 250 years, it adorned the high altar in the Blessed Amadeo’s church of San Pietro in Montorio, Rome. However, French troops removed it in 1797 and it was subsequently installed at Paris’ Louvre Museum. Emperor Napoleon deemed Raphael the greatest Italian artist and the Transfiguration as his greatest work. It was returned to the Vatican in 1815.
Raphael’s transfigured Christ, bathed in heavenly white and blue light and flanked by Elijah and Moses (with two kneeling martyred saints observing from the extreme left), floats in the transcendent glory of God. The three disciples cowering below are overwhelmed and awed, just as observers of the Transfiguration still are today.
The New Testament’s Matthew chapter 17 gives details of this event in Jesus’ life. “Jesus took with him Peter and James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. And He was transfigured before them, and His face shone like the sun, and His clothes became white as light. And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with Him (Jesus) … behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice from the cloud said, ‘This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him.’ When the disciples heard this, they fell on their faces and were terrified.”
The transfiguration was God the Father giving these three disciples a sneak peek at the true glory of God the Son. Jesus was eternal God, who took on a human body and became a man, Immanuel — “God with us.” Heretofore, the disciples had known Jesus as a flesh and blood companion. However, at the transfiguration, Jesus figuratively peeled back His skin a bit to reveal a glimpse of His Godly glory enclosed within.
The three apostolic observers never forgot the wonder of that scene. Writing nearly 50 years later, the apostle John said, “We have seen His glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” Peter wrote, “We were eyewitnesses of His majesty.”
As if the heavenly luminescence wasn’t enough, Jesus spoke with Moses, the revered lawgiver, and Elijah, the great prophet. Both Moses and Elijah had been physically dead for centuries, but their spirits were alive and well and acknowledging the supremacy of Jesus.
But wait, there’s more! The voice of God boomed from Heaven, confirming exactly who Jesus was: the Son of God. Moses and Elijah were great men. However, they were only men, not divine, not from Heaven, and not the sons of God. About no one but Jesus had God Almighty ever spoken from Heaven saying, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him.”
God gave us another miraculous reason why we should listen to Jesus. God raised Him from the dead! If Jesus had been an impostor, fraud or liar stretching the truth, or simply ignorant and wrong about what He taught and claimed, would God have glorified Him, raised Him from the dead, and brought Him into Heaven?
With the other apostles standing at his side, the Apostle Peter set the record straight in Acts 2:32-33a. “This Jesus God raised up, and of that we all are witnesses. Being therefore exalted at the right hand of God …”
Both the Transfiguration and the Resurrection reveal the glory of Jesus and tell the story of who He was, is, and always will be.
Have you believed the voice of God? “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to Him.”