Not bad for a 20-year-old. But of course, Leonardo da Vinci was no ordinary young man.
His Annunciation, painted around 1472, is widely acclaimed as a Renaissance masterpiece. Yet this genius’ skill and attention to detail, while already incredible, didn’t fully reach their zenith until a quarter-century later in The Last Supper, The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne, and The Mona Lisa.
Luke’s Gospel records the angel Gabriel’s visit to Mary to tell her that she was especially chosen by God to be the mother of the Messiah.
“Hail, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women! (Luke 1:26-38)” is known as the “Annunciation,” based on the Latin words used in the Vulgate Translation: “annuntiatio nativitatis Christi” or “announcement of Christ’s birth.”
Mary’s visitation was a popular Renaissance theme. Renowned artists including Sandro Botticelli (circa 1490), Titian (circa 1564), Filippo Lippi (circa 1445), and many others painted versions. Most followed a pattern with a kneeling Gabriel on the left, a regal-looking Mary on the right, and the scene of a garden, courtyard, or room seemingly fit for a queen.
Leonardo’s version shows Gabriel having just landed, the ribbon on his right sleeve still fluttering, his winged entrance stirring the grass and flowers. His right hand is raised in humble greeting and pronouncement while his left holds a white lily (symbolic of Mary’s purity).
Da Vinci’s Mary is seated on a slightly elevated platform. He beautifully portrays Mary’s clothing, even down to the smallest folds in her exquisite garments and covering. With a placid, serene look on her face, her hand atop the Old Testament Scripture, a halo over her head (to display the special grace of God upon her), and a transcendent luminescence upon her face, she appears every bit the Renaissance’s vision of the Blessed Virgin destined to be the mother of God. Leonardo’s Annunciation is a painting for the ages.
However, it’s likely far from the truth, influenced more by tradition and imagination than Scripture. Most Marys depicted in Renaissance art appear to be 20 to 35 years old, while the real Mary was probably 15 years old!
Jewish culture obligated that a young girl’s marriage be arranged when she reached puberty, usually 14 to 16 years old back then. She was betrothed — a contractual engagement nearly as strong as marriage, but involving no sexual relations — and officially married about a year later.
Did Mary wear fancy clothing and live in a well-to-do area? No. Nazareth was really a nowhere town in a nowhere land, a burg whose population was likely under 500. Nazareth would’ve been filled with small homes, many with only a larger room used as both a living and sleeping area, with a smaller room attached for animals. Several generations often lived together under one roof.
Sometimes homes were built into hollowed out crevices/caves in hillsides, providing natural cooling and protection against the elements. Dirt floors would’ve been the rule.
We know nothing about Mary or Joseph’s parents, but it appears their families were poor, with nothing much to pass onto their children’s marriage. In fact, when Jesus was born and his parents took Him to the Temple for the Mosaic Law’s required offering and sacrifice, Joseph and Mary could give only the pauper’s amount.
When Gabriel appeared suddenly to Mary, she would’ve looked younger, poorer, and more surprised than Leonardo’s Mary. A serene look on her face? More likely the face of a terrified teenager! The archangel tried to allay her fears when he said, “Don’t be afraid!”
Her face aglow? More likely glistening with sweat, with smudges of dust and dirt, as she worked out in the yard, maybe even tending the animals. Or possibly, she was temporarily alone inside her dark, cramped house, mending clothes or preparing food for her family.
Mary certainly looked more “poor Cinderella” than saint. However, God chose to work through this 15-year-old nobody (in the world’s eyes). Amazing! But she was someone special in God’s eyes. He knew her, her faith, and her righteousness as He looked upon her servant’s heart.
The real Annunciation was likely unworthy of a great painting, and Jewish society’s elite would’ve looked askance at a lowly peasant like Mary as “Theotokos” or “God-bearer.” But God chose her to be the mother of His Son.
“Hail, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women!”