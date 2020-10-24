Miserable, impoverished and unappreciated, he died over the course of two days at 37 years old from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“For the good of all,” he said. His erratic, often bizarre behavior the last few years of his life so alarmed local townspeople that they had him committed to a psychiatric hospital.
After his death, his mother threw away crates filled with his art. Unsuccessful, madman, worthless, a drunk, nervous, difficult, belligerent, failure in love and life — all words used to describe Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Willem van Gogh before his death in 1890.
Even in 2020, this now revered Dutchman is often better remembered, not for his paintings, but as the man who cut off his own ear! Yet van Gogh today is characterized as one of the most influential modern artists. His 2,100 remaining works, comprising 860 oil paintings and 1,300 watercolors, sketches and drawings are widely renowned.
Vincent’s “Portrait of Dr. Gachet” sold for $82.5 million in 1990, which until 2006, was the highest price ever paid for a painting. “Irises” sold for a cool $53.9 million in 1989. “Vase with Fifteen Sunflowers” went for $24.75 million over 30 years ago. Imagine what they’d fetch today!
“Starry Night,” currently displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and van Gogh’s best and most widely known work, is valued near $300 million — not bad for a painting depicting the view outside his mental asylum window at Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in southern France.
The son of a stern country preacher and his artistic, but mercurial wife, Vincent was the second child named Vincent for his parents. One year prior to van Gogh’s birth, a brother — also named Vincent — was stillborn, and buried nearby, an ongoing nightmare for the second Vincent. He grappled with his identity, self-confidence, direction and emotions until his premature death.
A young van Gogh struggled to find his niche in life, failing at multiple jobs. He was a bookstore clerk, art salesman, teacher, preacher and missionary, along with being a “catastrophic” failure in love. When he finally devoted himself to painting at age 27, critics panned his early works as “dark,” “sad,” “somber” and “gloomy.”
During his troubled life, van Gogh created more than 43 self-portraits, many now prominently displayed in museums in Paris, Amsterdam, New York and Washington, D.C. One haunting self-portrait sold for $71.5 million in 1998. Were these attempts by van Gogh — painted with impassioned brush strokes in vibrant colors — to understand his purpose, discover his worth, prove his critics wrong and redeem himself?
God values every life! “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him shouldn’t perish, but have everlasting life (John 3:16).” God sent Jesus to redeem the world and to offer eternal salvation to all who’d believe and call upon His Name in faith.
No matter what flaws we see when we look in the mirror, what others say about us, what mistakes and missteps we’ve made, and what scars we carry (self-inflicted or otherwise), God loves each of us in spite of those things. He loves us as we are, yet seeing who we can become in Christ.
God’s love for us isn’t determined by how nice we are or how closely we adhere to “the rules.” His love is an infinite, incredible, inexhaustible love wanting only the best for us. His love never stops, never wavers and never fails.
God never gives up on us, even when we’re tempted to. He never calls us names or stands looking to condemn. The Parable of the Prodigal son in Luke 15 describes God as a loving father who’s always watching, hoping and praying for restored fellowship with His family, even those who’ve flailed about and made a mess of their lives and even for those the world deems worthless.
God’s an expert at restoration and transformation. He sees us as people made in His image and of infinite worth. You’re a priceless masterpiece whom God wishes to have with Him in Heaven for eternity. When we believe in Jesus as God’s Son, confess His name as our Lord and Savior, and unite our life with Him in Christian baptism, God welcomes us into His forever family.
Smile! God loves you.