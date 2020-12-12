She never said, “Let them eat cake!” but her extravagant lifestyle and detachment from French commoners led to Marie Antoinette’s guillotining in 1793.
“Vive la nation!” the crowd roared as “Madame Deficit’s” head rolled.
Fourteen-year-old Austrian princess Antoine had traveled to France in style for her May 1770 wedding. Her entourage included 57 carriages, 117 footmen and 376 horses … quite the regal entrance to her new country, and a foreshadowing of her extravagant nature.
Marie’s marriage to 15-year-old Louis Auguste, the future King Louis XVI, brought her to the palace of Versailles.
After a lavish wedding, she became a French teen idol; 50,000 thronged her Paris introduction (and this fame was gained without Facebook, Instagram and smartphones). By age 19, Marie Antoinette was queen.
Yet royal life and palace isolation changed her. The maturing Marie craved excitement in high society’s swirling nightlife: gambling, theater, opera and masked balls. She developed a taste for diamonds and fine clothes, ordering 300 gowns annually.
To escape the press of never-ending palace ceremonies, along with courtiers who watched her every move, she spent lavishly to remodel and create a personal retreat on Versailles’ grounds. She had an artificial lake, a model farm village, and an island-based Temple of Love built for her.
Marie’s private Trianon estate included the Grand and Petit Trianon palaces, the Queen’s Hamlet, associated cottages, a glass music salon, theater, private gardens, orchards, and walking paths; porcelain dinner service, ornate furniture and beautiful wall coverings. She lived royally.
Dressed as a shepherdess, Marie often roamed the Queen’s Farm, living the “peasant life,” milking well-groomed cows and interacting with shampooed, perfumed sheep, goats, chickens and ducks.
L’Autrichienne’s (a derogatory term increasingly used by France’s peasantry and meaning “The Austrian”) increasing aloofness, profligate, over-budget spending, and perceived disinterest and disregard for French commoners’ difficult lives ultimately led to Marie Antoinette’s despisement and death. Her body was dumped into a common grave.
God’s Son voluntarily laid aside His divine privileges. The Scripture says that Jesus, “Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men” (Philippians 2:6-7).
He left Heaven and His Father’s side, took on mortal flesh, and unassumingly entered our world. Israel had long expected a Christ who’d come as a conquering avenger to remove Roman rule, a Messiah who’d set up a powerful earthly kingdom, and a mighty hero … at least according to earthly standards and expectations.
Instead, a baby was born under humble circumstances in the little town of Bethlehem, six miles removed from Jerusalem’s glamour. His father? A poor carpenter. Mother? A young maiden, whom most folks likely thought was pregnant under immoral or adulterous circumstances.
Where was the former resident of Heaven born? In a palace? No, more like in a barn. The newborn Jesus was laid in a manger, a feeding trough for animals, because there was no place for them anywhere else.
Did a thronging mob of sophisticated, well-connected elites welcome Him? No, only lowly shepherds, societal outcasts because they lived among dirty animals and smelled like sheep. In the days following Jesus’ birth, two commoners welcomed him: Simeon, a dying old man, and Anna, an 84-year-old widow — both unknowns of no importance.
Jesus grew up in Nazareth, a nowhere place of no repute in Israel. In fact, the root meaning of “Nazareth” is a put-down for how insignificant it was. “What good can come out of Nazareth?” future apostle Nathanael once asked (John 1:46)!
At 30 years old, this woodworker named Jesus became an itinerant, peripatetic preacher, proclaiming God’s love and calling people to repentance. He had few true friends and no home of His own. He was often jeered and seldom cheered by Jewish religious leaders. He wasn’t the kind of Messiah they wanted, and many thought He was a liar, lunatic, or fraud.
When Jesus died a criminal’s death, He owned nothing but the clothes He wore. To most, He was a real nowhere man coming from a nowhere land who’d made all His nowhere plans for nobody.
However, with Jesus’ resurrection, God changed history, proving and proclaiming this perceived nowhere man to be His beloved Son, Christ, Messiah, Lord, and humankind’s Savior! “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well-pleased. Listen to Him!” (Matthew 17:5)
Joy to the world! The Lord is come! Jesus reigns eternally: King of kings and Lord of lords!