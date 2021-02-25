He traveled Spain’s dusty roads on a broken down, scrawny nag named Rocinante. His rickety armor once belonged to his great-grandfather, but years of neglect had taken its toll.
A barber’s shaving basin eventually became his helmet when his original — sporting a papier-mâché visor — was destroyed in battle.
His trusted sidekick? A squire named Sancho Panza, a short, paunchy, illiterate peasant. And the novel’s main character, the knight-errant himself? A tall, thin, middle-aged man from La Mancha named Don Quixote.
Spanish author Miguel Cervantes’ epic tale of a crazy knight — written in the early 1600s and translated into more languages than any other book except the Bible — is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of fiction ever written and the best-selling novel of all time.
Driven mad from too many sleepless nights reading olden tales of chivalry, Quixote determined to revive the legendary medieval practice of knight-errantry. His books portrayed gallant men of noble character who’d once traveled the countryside looking to right wrongs, vanquish evil, and perform valorous deeds.
Chivalrous men such as Camelot’s Sir Galahad, Saint George, El Cid, Richard the Lionhearted, and Siegfried were his heroes, filling his every thought and dream.
But the man from La Mancha often perceived situations, structures and people vastly different from reality. Common windmills became monstrous giants, menacingly waving their arms. Quixote’s disastrous jousting attack upon them birthed the phrase “tilting at windmills,” i.e. chasing after unrealistic, impractical, impossible goals.
Two flocks of sheep were transformed into opposing armies, with the ersatz knight-errant duty bound to help the weaker side. He mistook a chanting, white-robed group of mourners escorting a man’s corpse, for ghosts, and attacked them mercilessly. He violently confronted two Benedictine monks, believing they’d kidnapped a princess: an unaffiliated lady in a carriage behind them.
In the end, the quixotic knight-errant recovered his senses, confessed the error of his ways, denounced his failed exploits, and died. The knight had fallen, accomplishing nothing lasting, and expending his later years chasing hopeless fantasies.
Jesus of Nazareth traveled Israel’s dusty roads proclaiming the kingdom of God was at hand, and claiming that He was ushering it in. Many thought Him delusional, even sometimes His own family! “Nazareth? What good can come from Nazareth, some chided. “Wasn’t his dad just a carpenter? And we all know the story about his mother’s ‘miraculous’ pregnancy.”
His disciples? A motley crew of uneducated fishermen, along with a tax collector, political revolutionary, thief and more. This penniless band of nobodies was supported by a group of women, several of whom were formerly demon-possessed (e.g., Mary Magdalene, who once had seven evil spirits), and some cured from various illnesses and diseases. They weren’t exactly atop the Jewish Who’s Who list.
Jesus Himself was deemed of no import, a commoner without training from the approved academies or the imprimatur of the Jewish authorities in Jerusalem. “He had no beauty or majesty to attract” attention, and no family pedigree, wealth, power, or position. He was seen by religious leaders as an unqualified wannabe desperately trying to prove He was somebody. Some viewed him as a man with a God complex chasing after unrealistic, impractical, impossible goals. Others went so far as to say Jesus was demon-possessed.
Oh, but the deeds this Nazarene did, no one had ever done before. He healed ALL the sick and diseased presented to Him. He touched and made lepers well. He gave sight to the blind, hearing to the deaf, speech to the dumb, and made the lame walk again. Jesus understood every situation and was mastered by none.
This man of God resurrected the widow’s son at Nain and Jairus’ daughter. In the very shadows of Jerusalem, Jesus called forth Lazarus from the grave, a man who’d been dead for days.
At the end of His life, Jesus, knowing He’d accomplished everything His Father, God, had tasked Him with, cried out, “It is finished” as He died. The Roman centurion standing at the foot of the cross, witnessing the events leading up to Jesus’ death, remarked in awe, “Truly this man was the Son of God.”
Three days later, when God’s mighty power raised Jesus from the dead, leaving only an empty tomb and stunned guards, Jesus was proven to be everything He’d ever claimed: Messiah, Christ, Anointed One, and Son of God. The Son had risen, accomplishing everything God had planned for all eternity.
Hundreds were eyewitnesses to the reality of the resurrected Jesus. Jesus’ Apostles were martyred for their continued preaching that He’d risen from the grave, ascended into Heaven, and was sitting in glory at God’s right hand. Far from a fanciful, fictional tale of old, indeed, this is the greatest story ever told