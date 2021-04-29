“It looks like a really big wedding cake gone wrong!” laughed one tourist.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa, an impressive display of medieval Romanesque architecture, stands 185.93 feet tall on the high side, but only 183.27 feet on the low side. With a tilt of 3.99 degrees from vertical, the top is nearly 13 feet off center. However, it used to be worse!
It once tilted 5.5 degrees and was 15 feet from perpendicular. Fears that it might topple grew as its lean worsened by .05 inches per year. A little leaning makes for iconic photos of people pretending to hold up the eight-century-old, eight-story structure. Too much leaning could’ve led to a 16,000-ton, one-story pile of white marble rubble that nobody would travel to see.
So, in 1990 the tower was closed and engineers began a decade-long straightening and stabilization project. As soil was delicately removed in strategic areas beneath the foundation, the tower ever so slowly began to straighten up its act, correcting by 17 inches over the next decade. The structure was reopened to visitors in 2001. It straightened another 2 inches by 2008 when its motion finally stopped.
This “campanile” — or freestanding bell tower — was 200 years in the making. Begun in 1173 on Pisa’s “Field of Miracles” as part of a four-building complex (including the cathedral, baptistery and cemetery), the ground story has 15 arches mounted on Corinthian columns. The next six levels contain 30 arches each. A 16-arch bell chamber majestically crowns the top and houses seven bells, the largest weighing in at 8,000 pounds.
However, this prodigious Pisa project was flawed from the start. A shallow foundation, built on the soft crust of alluvial soil deposits from nearby Tuscan rivers, wasn’t sufficient to support the splendiferous structure’s weight. It began settling during completion of the second story. If not for a 100-year pause in its construction because of constant war with neighboring city-states which allowed the soil under the foundation to further settle and solidify, the structure would never have survived.
Over two centuries of on-again, off-again construction — as economic distress, along with additional wars and rumors of wars, and conferences on how to prevent further leaning periodically prevented progress — workers built the upper floors with one side taller than the other, causing the campanile to be slightly curved.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is still moving, albeit slowly, as the inadequate foundation continues to shift. But don’t fear; engineers say it has another few centuries left in it before the next overhaul!
God is the everlasting solid rock, an eternal foundation for our soul. He never changes or sinks under the world’s weight. He remains the same yesterday, today and tomorrow.
When we face times of unknowing, adversity and doubt, God remains steadfast, a tower of strength. The Psalmist wrote, “He alone is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken. But the LORD has become my stronghold, and my God the rock of my refuge.”
We live in a world of upheaval and uncertainty. Political turmoil and division? Constant. Rapid social, economic and cultural changes? Unending. COVID-19, illness, disease and death? Terrifying.
Change, change and more change. Overwhelming.
Then, just when we think we have things figured out and under control, WHAM! Someone or something pulls the rug out from under our feet. We teeter and totter.
But we can always depend upon God and lean upon His Son Jesus Christ for strength. They’re the only unmovable, firm foundation to build our lives upon.
Before the beginning of time, God was there. He created the heavens and the earth. He’s omnipotent, maintaining and sustaining the world by His mighty power. He’s omniscient; nothing surprises Him who knows the end from the beginning. He’s forever faithful and true. He’ll never forsake us, never leave us, nor ever fail to support and uphold us.
The Psalmist said, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling.”
God is in control. He’s the rock that doesn’t roll. “Rock of Ages cleft for me. Let me hide myself in Thee! On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand.”