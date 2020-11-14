Some people imagine God as an angry, strict judge who’s ready to pounce on anyone who does wrong, perhaps even eager to banish sinful folks to hell.
But that’s not how Jesus portrayed His Father.
In the parable of The Prodigal Son, Jesus revealed a loving father who never gave up and never quit watching, a father who ran to meet his wayward son as he returned home. The Prodigal’s father was gracious and merciful, willing to forgive, restore and celebrate as he hugged and kissed his son and prepared a welcome-home feast.
Jesus gave another picture of His Father in the parable of the gracious king who forgave the mountain of debt owed to him by one of his servants. What a portrait of the undeserved forgiveness, mercy and grace offered by God! Jesus showed that His Father was generous and good, and delighted in giving good gifts to His children.
Repeatedly, the Bible depicts God as driven by a deep, unconditional love for every person who’s ever been born or ever will be born. God is love (1 John 4:8). That’s how Jesus, who came from the eternal presence of God, described His Father.
Once, in a conversation Jesus had with a Pharisee named Nicodemus, Jesus said God had sent Him as Christ and Messiah into the world on a mission of salvation to save the whole world. While Jesus spoke also of judgment and condemnation, He showed that people brought this upon themselves by rejecting Him, the Son of God, and His teachings.
Jesus said, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that WHOEVER believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God” (John 3:16-18).
God’s intention in sending Jesus was that no one should perish, but that everyone should come to repentance and be saved (2 Peter 3:9). Jesus never said the world wasn’t guilty of sin or unworthy of condemnation. His words revealed that the world WAS in danger of condemnation, but that He came from Heaven to avert that catastrophe.
How? Whoever believed in Him as Savior wouldn’t spiritually perish but would have eternal life. As Jesus explained it, this salvation had nothing to do with being a part of the nation of Israel, following the Old Testament Law of Moses, circumcision, sacrifices, offerings, the Jewish Temple, or how good a person was. It had only to do with what a person did with the Son of God. This salvation wasn’t limited by race, gender, nationality, or anything like that. It was open and available to “whoever,” anyone and everyone.
Jesus divided the world into two camps: condemned and not condemned. There was no neutral, undecided camp, no half-way, and no category for nice people. People were condemned or not condemned depending on whether they believed in Jesus as the Son of God.
Jesus came to bring salvation and show God’s love for the world. But people are free to reject God’s gift and to choose their destiny. Salvation or condemnation hinges on what we do with Jesus. The Lord’s words are clear: If folks choose to reject Jesus as God’s Son, they condemn and sentence themselves to eternal damnation. How tragic in God’s eyes that anyone should be lost!
According to Jesus’ teaching throughout His ministry and specifically mentioned here in His conversation with Nicodemus, belief was up to each individual. “Whoever” has to decide for himself or herself. “Whoever” has to commit to Jesus as Lord and Savior.
In Mark 16:16, Jesus taught, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.” Our parents, grandparents, family, or preacher can’t do it for us. We must consciously choose to accept God’s way of salvation through Jesus Christ.
God desires all people to be saved, but some people reject Jesus and the salvation He brings, thereby condemning themselves. Our eternity is determined by what we do with Jesus. Romans 8:1 (ESV) proclaims, “There’s therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”
Let’s choose wisely!