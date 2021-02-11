What does Jesus look like? Or perhaps we should ask, “Who does Jesus look like?”
What does God look like? The Scripture says no one has ever seen the face of God and lived. The Bible gives us written “pictures” of both God and Jesus Christ.
The apostle Paul said Jesus looks like His Father. So, since Jesus has long, brown hair and a beard in most paintings, is that what God looks like, too, but older and with white hair?
No, Paul meant that Jesus embodies all the spiritual qualities of God. Jesus completely and fully expresses the character, personality and attributes of God. When we consider how Jesus acted and reacted, when we study how He lived and worshiped, and when we look at Jesus, we’re “looking” at the face of God.
The apostle Paul knew what he was talking about. He’d been blinded by the supernatural light on the road to Damascus and spoken to the crucified and resurrected Jesus. Paul said that he’d been caught up to the third heaven to see things which were unspeakable for a man. Paul had been taught in the wilderness for three years by the Spirit of Christ. Paul knew Jesus.
Paul was convinced that Jesus Christ was both Lord and God. Paul — the man who once disbelieved in Jesus, but whose life was turned upside by his encounter with the living Lord — was martyred for preaching and teaching that Jesus was and is the real thing. He’s all we need, both now and for all eternity.
In Colossians 1:15-18 (ESV), Paul wrote:
“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation. For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together. And he is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be preeminent.”
Paul showed that Jesus isn’t just another angel or spiritual being who has some importance, but Jesus is first, foremost, and of ultimate importance. In relationship to God, Jesus is the image of God. In relationship to creation, Jesus is before all things. Jesus created and sustains all things. In relationship to the church, Jesus is the head and owner.
It’s not that Jesus Christ is an up-and-coming star in God’s army, that His future looks bright, and that some day He’ll be all these things. The apostle Paul confidently proclaims that Jesus Christ IS all these things NOW. Jesus Christ always has been, always is, and always will be all these things.
Paul states that Jesus embodies all the spiritual qualities of God. Jesus completely and fully expresses the character, personality and attributes of God. When we consider how Jesus acted and reacted, when we study how He lived and worshiped, and when we look at Jesus, we’re looking at God!
That same idea is expressed beautifully in Hebrews 1:3a (ESV): “He’s the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and He upholds the universe by the word of His power.” Jesus doesn’t just bear a striking resemblance to God. He looks exactly like God. He doesn’t just have some of God’s mannerisms. He has them all. He was God in the flesh —Immanuel — God with us.
Have you noticed how you can tell people who’re from the same family? They do certain things alike; they talk the same and use the same vocabulary. After listening to somebody speak for a while, you may say, “I can sure tell whose kid that is.”
Jesus has the same characteristics and vocabulary as God because He’s God the Son. If we want to know what God’s like, we need only look at Jesus. He’s the exact and perfect representation, likeness and image of the invisible God.
John 14:8-9 (ESV) tell us: “Philip said to him, ‘Lord, show us the Father, and it is enough for us.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have I been with you so long, and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?’”
In other words, Jesus was the face of God.
The apostle John — who was with Jesus throughout His entire ministry and saw Him crucified, buried, resurrected and ascend into Heaven — introduced Jesus this way in John 1:18 (ESV): “No one has ever seen God; the only God, who is at the Father’s side, He has made him known.”
If we know Jesus, we know God. If we want to know God better, we need to know Jesus better. Do you know Jesus?