It was worth the 600-year wait. Even Mark Twain was awed.
“They say that the Cathedral of Milan is second only to St. Peter’s at Rome. I cannot understand how it can be second to anything made by human hands.”
Northern Italy’s “Duomo di Milano,” admired by over five million visitors annually, is the world’s fourth largest cathedral. This Gothic masterpiece boasts of 3,400 statues, 135 gargoyles, and 700 figures. It’s ‘overseen and protected’ by the Milano Madonnina, “the heart and soul of the city.” This half-ton, 13.6-foot-tall statue of the Virgin Mary covered in 6,750 sheets of gold leaf, stands 356 feet above the ground!
Construction of Milan’s breathtaking behemoth began in 1386, and ended six centuries later in 1965 with the final gate’s inauguration. Fourteenth-century laborers quarried pink-hued, white Condoglia marble from mountains nearly 60 miles away and transported it to Milan via specially dug canals. Thousands of workers, artists, engineers, sculptors, and specialists were involved over the years, including 78 different architects.
Covering an entire city block, sporting 135 spires (“a marble forest”), and “something to see wherever you look,” the Duomo’s exterior is a feast for the eyes of men and angels. The roof holds visual splendors, too, and is worth the 200-step climb. Even the Swiss Alps, 162 miles to the north, are visible on a clear day.
However, the inner beauty of the “Duomo di Milano” inspires, too, as visitors pass through the enormous entry doors, with their own intricate carvings and engravings.
The Gothic vaulted ceiling rises 147 feet above the multi-colored marble floor. Fifty-two columns visually transport the eyes toward the heavens, and to the rose window and other stained glass windows depicting Old and New Testament stories, the Apocalypse, saints, and important people and events in Church history.
The Cathedral of Milan is a miracle six centuries in the making; but finally, it is finished.
Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death as the “Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world,” along with His burial and bodily resurrection, was a miracle an eternity in the making. The New Testament reveals this was all part of God’s eternal plan. Jesus wasn’t surprised when “He was despised and rejected by mankind.” He knew He was to die before He ever came to earth. In fact, He came to die.
The apostle Peter wrote that, “Jesus was chosen before the creation of the world, but was revealed in these last times for your sake” (1 Peter 2:20). “This was according to the eternal purpose that God has realized in Christ Jesus our Lord,” said the apostle Paul (Ephesians 3:11). The apostle John referred to Jesus as “the Lamb who was considered as slain from before the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
Before God created the heavens and the earth, before the LORD said, “Let there be light,” and before God created Adam and Eve, the Father had already decided in complete concert with His Son and Holy Spirit (the Godhead, three in one!) that Jesus would lay down His life and shed His blood on the cross.
Before He gave them the breath of life, God knew Adam and Eve would sin. God foreknew that all men and women who’d ever live would also succumb to sin and spiritual death because of it. Before “In the beginning,” God knew we’d all need a Savior. So, He made a plan. His plan was, is, and always will be Jesus!
There’s no ‘Plan B’ and no other way to be saved. As the apostle Peter proclaimed, “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Jesus Himself said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6). Did Jesus know what He was talking about? Evidently so since God raised Him from the dead and glorified Him for all eternity!
Certainly, the ugliness of the crucifixion was beyond measure. Mocked, brutally beaten, stripped naked, nailed to a Roman cross, and crucified like a common criminal, Jesus’ appearance and suffering was appalling to the eye. He’d become a loathsome, hideous spectacle.
However, the life-giving blood of the Son of God, the perfect sacrifice of a sinless man who paid our eternal death penalty, accomplished what it had always been intended to accomplish: Jesus paid the price for every sin ever committed by every person who ever has, is, or ever will live. However, we must acknowledge Him as Savior, and accept His sacrifice on our behalf. Jesus paid it all; all to Him we owe.
From before eternity began, God asked His Son Jesus to carry out His plan. When Jesus died on the cross, laid dead in the tomb, and burst forth alive early that Sunday morning, He could triumphantly declare that He’d fulfilled God’s will completely. “It is finished!”