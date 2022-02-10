Maybe its nickname will ring a bell: Big Ben.
The sands of time have made Elizabeth Tower’s enormous clock world-famous. Technically, Big Ben is the massive 15.1-ton bell, but colloquially the name usually refers to the whole, iconic structure: the UK’s most popular tourist attraction.
Stretching 315 feet to the top of its spire and standing at the north end of London, England’s, Westminster Palace, the world’s third-tallest freestanding clock tower has been keeping time since 1859.
How did Ben get its name? Once upon a time, people knew, but a century and a half later, no one is sure. Perhaps it was after Sir Benjamin Hall, London’s first commissioner of works, who was nicknamed “Big Ben” because he was rather rotund. Perhaps it was after heavyweight boxing champion Benjamin Caunt.
Big Ben’s four large faces (well-lit at night, highlighting the 23-inch gothic roman numerals demarking each hour) gaze out upon London from 180 feet above ground level, with each dial 23 feet in diameter and set in an iron frame.
At nearly 14 feet long and weighing 600 pounds, the minute hands are far from minute! The hour hands are a bit daintier, only 8.9 feet long and weighing 220 pounds.
The weight of time is real.
Behind Ben’s face, the intricate clockwork mechanism itself weighs five tons. Its 13-foot-long, 660-pound pendulum swings from a steel cable. To keep time from standing still, clock managers spend 90 minutes hand winding the assembly every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Rappelling window washers gently scrub Ben’s four faces every five years to keep them beaming brightly.
No less impressive is the bong of Big Ben’s bells. The Great Bell booms out an E-natural, while the four smaller chimes, or quarter bells — ranging from one to four tons — ring out G#, F#, E and B. On a good day, their peal can be heard five miles away as they clang and chime out the hour and quarter-hours.
How accurate is Ben? Typically, the first stroke of the hour is within one second, not bad for a 163-year-old!
Corrections are made via a stack of pennies which sits atop the pendulum. Adding or subtracting a penny adjusts the slow-moving hands of time by 0.4 seconds over 24 hours.
Day after day, night after night, Big Ben toils and tolls away as time marches on. It waits for no one.
God transcends time. “In the beginning God …” Before the earth was, before time began, before any created thing, God was already there.
Describing Himself to Moses, Jehovah God said, “I AM.” God was, God is, and God always will be. He’s eternal, without beginning or end. “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end” (Revelation 22:13). “From eternity to eternity I am God” (Isaiah 43:13).
Marveling at the eternality of God, the Psalmist wrote, “Before the mountains were brought forth, or You had ever formed the earth and the world, from everlasting to everlasting You are God” (90:2).
But what does it mean to us that God is outside of time? Why should we care? It guarantees that God will never be surprised by anything ever. He knows all things and every outcome; He sees each development in every situation.
He doesn’t guess; He knows because He’s already at the end of time and beyond. Humans are often tripped up by events, actions and reactions they didn’t see and couldn’t have foreseen coming. They don’t always have all the information they need, or there are simply too many variables to account for.
Not God, who is omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent. “I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, ‘My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please’” (Isaiah 46:10). “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account” (Hebrews 4:13).
We sometimes make a promise that we fully intend to keep, or we plan to do something and then are unable to carry it out. The promise’s fulfillment is delayed or even impossible. The plan has to be completely changed.
However, we can always count on God. ALWAYS. His Word is sure; His promises are true. “God isn’t human, that He should lie, not a human being, that He should change his mind. Does He speak and then not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?” (Numbers 23:19).
God never has to make adjustments, never finds circumstances He didn’t expect, and never misunderstands or misjudges any situation or person.
God has promised eternal life in Heaven for all who are His. Jesus said, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned” (Mark 16:16).
The God who transcends time is on our side! Don’t worry; hold fast to His hand and the hands of time will never prevail against Him!