It’s burned and been destroyed at least five times in its 17-century history. But rising Phoenix-like from the ashes and rubble each time, Chartres Cathedral has refused to die, even surviving the French Revolution and World War II.
This current incarnation, mainly built between 1194 and 1220 AD, is an incredible display of poetry, music, faith, and hope — of finite minds focused in worship on an infinite God — frozen into stone and glass.
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres is in the French city of Chartres, about 50 miles southwest of Paris, and draws over 2 million visitors annually. Gothic in its design, its many flying buttresses — stone supports to help keep the outer walls from bowing — allowed architects to install large windows throughout the structure.
It contains three magnificent rose windows and nearly 200 other stained-glass windows, which visually proclaim the message of Bible stories, characters and saints. The structure is classified as one of the top five cathedrals in the world. Many deem it the “high point of French Gothic art,” a “masterpiece” and “where Heaven meets earth.”
High words of praise indeed, and no one even knows who designed it and oversaw its construction!
Two spires, one rising 349 feet, the other 377 feet, and visible from miles away, tower above the structure. The shorter spire is plain, pyramidal and Romanesque in style. The taller one is anything but plain, constructed in Flamboyant Gothic style.
The adventurous can climb the 300-plus steps to the top of each and look out over the city, and the cathedral’s blueish-green roof (made with copper).
Hundreds of sculpted figures adorn the building’s three great facades. Tourists come to admire the structure’s beauty. However, many Catholic believers come to venerate the holy relic of the “Veil of the Virgin Mary,” said to be the tunic worn by Mary at Christ’s birth.
As a designated World Heritage site, Chartres Cathedral declares the glory of God to all who gaze upon it.
Psalm 19:1-4 says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. Without speech or language, without a sound to be heard, their voice goes out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.”
How often had the shepherd boy David, whom later God anointed king of Israel, laid on a grassy hillside gazing in awestruck wonder at Almighty God’s twinkling handiwork painted in the sky?
As the sheep fed and watered nearby, how often had David tried counting the uncountable stars, watched shooting stars streak across the night sky, seen Mars’ red glow, pondered Venus’ brightness, and tracked the moon’s waxing and waning?
Having experienced the living canvas of the LORD’s creation proclaim and sing nightly of God’s glory, it’s no wonder David wrote, “O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory above the heavens … O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!” (Psalm 8).
He may have been only a lad, but he understood, felt and was transformed by the cathedral of God’s creation. “In the beginning, God created …”
David saw the brush of the Almighty’s hands painting the skies. He saw the touch of the Eternal Sculptor in the hills, mountains, grassy plains, animals, and seas. He heard the choruses of singing birds, smelled the scents of wildflowers wafting on the breeze, and tasted the goodness of God’s provisions.
Overwhelmed at the vastness, intricacy and beauty of the heavens and earth, David wrote, “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?” (Psalm 8).
David, the simple shepherd boy, received in-depth training in the things of God by looking up and around him each day. His faith in God was continually strengthened by a story told without words.
One thousand years later, the apostle Paul wrote about the power of creation’s testimony. “For what can be known about God is plain to them because God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse” (Romans 1:19-20).
Perhaps what our country needs is for more folks to unplug from their devices, turn out the lights, go outside and look up. God still speaks today, but too few listen.
It’s time to gaze upon God’s glorious cathedral of creation, learn, and fall to our knees in humble worship, praise, and adoration. “O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!”