“Kids Say the Darndest Things,” according to Art Linkletter’s classic TV show (revived multiple times since). Sometimes kids do the craziest things, too, causing parents to scratch their head.
We all know that young children occasionally act like, well, you know, little kids!
However, Jesus taught that kids often have certain qualities worth emulating. “Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4).
Another day, Jesus said, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God … whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” (Mark 10:14-15).
In past articles, we discussed several good qualities many young kids have: humility, unpretentiousness, innocence, and purity of heart. Today we’ll examine how children usually forgive and forget quickly.
Now, it’s not that little kids don’t fuss, fight, and feud with each other. Far from it. In fact, sometimes kids argue a lot. “That’s mine!” “He took my toy!” “She’s touching me!” “He’s cheating!”
Sometimes it seems young children fight about the stupidest things (good thing adults never do!). But there’s also something else small kids do: they forgive and forget quickly.
The kid that screams, “I hate you!” one minute, can be the same kid who’s sharing his ice cream cone the next. The child who hollers, “You’re stupid!” can be the same child who’ll sit beside the offender and read a book 10 minutes later.
Little kids get mad and get over it, but adults sometimes struggle to forgive and forget. We’ve all heard someone say (never us!), “Well, I’ll forgive her, but I’m never going to forget what she did!”
When somebody’s done us wrong, humans often have memories like elephants. We may not be able to remember where we parked the car when we go to the store or where we laid our glasses down, but we can go into detail about the time 20 years ago when “So and So” did such and such to us, like it happened yesterday!
Christians can get caught up in that same cycle of non-forgiveness. We can carry the wounds of the past into the present and let them ruin our lives and stunt our spiritual growth. We can nurse those old hurts and not let them die. We can carry those grudges and keep them hidden away until just the opportune time to pull them out and use them against someone. “Remember when you did THIS?”
An attitude of unforgiveness can wreck a soul … ours, and maybe someone else’s. An attitude of unforgiveness can damage a church body and keep it from accomplishing the work of Christ.
Maybe that’s why Jesus talked so much about forgiving — and repeated it — because He knew how tough a lesson it is for us to learn. Forgiveness and reconciliation were important to Jesus.
“So, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go. First be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift” (Matthew 5:23-24).
Jesus told us not to allow things to fester. If you know somebody’s upset with you, go and get it worked out … NOW! As part of what we call the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus gave us important lessons on forgiveness, teaching His disciples to pray like this:
“… and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors …” Jesus went on to say, “For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (Matthew 6:12-15).
Jesus said our forgiveness from God is dependent on our forgiving others. If we don’t forgive others, we won’t be forgiven. Forgiveness isn’t something we do if we feel like it, but something we’ll do when we’re acting like God.
Here are more tough words about forgiveness from the Lord. “Then Peter came up and said to him, ‘Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?’” Jesus said to him, “I do not say to you seven times, but 70 times seven times” Matthew 18:21-22).
The apostle Peter wanted a limit on forgiveness. “How many times, Lord, before I can clobber this guy, think evil thoughts, and hold a grudge?” However, Jesus set Peter right in his thinking. Not seven times, Peter, but 490 times. Drop the mic!
We need to be like small kids and forgive and forget. That’s God’s way. Is there someone you need to forgive? Someone who has something against you? Go to them and get it worked out.
That’s not my idea; it’s what Jesus said. Now, let’s go out and act like kids!