The year was 1918. Elderly peddler Charles Wilden lived in a sod house and sold foot scrapers. A poor man, what did he have to be thankful for?
However, a chance knock at the door of Eric Enstrom’s photography studio in Bovey, Minn. — population 800 — made this door-to-door salesman’s picture (which later became a painting called “Grace”) an iconic image of prayer and thankfulness, with copies hanging in homes and churches across America and around the world.
With the Minnesota Photographers Association Convention approaching, Enstrom was making final decisions on what photos to take with him. Was it just coincidence that Charles Wilden rapped on Enstrom’s studio door just then? Or perhaps it was the hand of God knocking!
Although Enstrom wasn’t interested in buying foot scrappers, he took a deep interest in Wilden’s face.
“There was something about the old gentleman’s face that immediately impressed me. I saw that he had a kind face … there weren’t any harsh lines in it.”
Wilden agreed to be photographed. The setting and features were simple: a man bowed in prayer over a plain table, a loaf of bread and a bowl of gruel. Beside his “feast” was a book with reading glasses resting upon it. While the book in the photo was actually a dictionary, it was chosen as a fitting representation of a Bible.
Said Enstrom, “I wanted to take a picture that would show people that even though they had to do without many things because of the war (i.e. World War I), they still had much to be thankful for.”
Whatever happened to the whiskered face of “Grace?” No one knows! In 1926, Wilden was paid $5 for all future rights to use his image. As the popularity of prints and paintings based on it soared, no one was able to track down the poor peddler.
How amazing that “Grace,” the simple portrait of an old man giving thanks, has captured so many hearts and minds over the last century! As Enstrom said, “This man doesn’t have much of earthly goods, but he has more than most people because he has a thankful heart.”
Likely, few would disagree that 2020 has been a tough year. In fact, 2020 has been awful in many ways. COVID-19, an economic roller coaster, a bitter election campaign, and more. Highlights of 2020? Hardly. Mostly lowlights in retrospect.
Some of us have said an earthly goodbye to family and friends we loved dearly. Some have lost jobs and heard devastating health news. We’ve endured virus-induced separation and isolation from family, church family, friends, neighbors. When will it end?
Yet, as we look back, there are things to be thankful for — many things. I’ve seen multiple Facebook posts announcing new babies, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. As the Psalmist says (127:3), “Children are a blessing from the Lord.” And what about our fur babies who’ve loved, soothed and comforted us throughout the year?
Toilet paper? Who knew we could be so thankful for something as simple as that! Sure, there have been some crazy shortages, but there are still aisles full of food at the grocery store.
If we have a roof over our head, heat coming from our registers, water flowing from our faucets (indoor plumbing), closets stuffed with clothes, vehicles to drive, cell phones, 70-inch TVs (I’m still thankful although mine’s only 46 inches), a working refrigerator, microwaves, and ...
You get the picture. During this Thanksgiving season, let’s consciously choose to focus on what we do have, what we’ve been blessed with, and the opportunities we have.
As the apostle Paul wrote in Philippians 4:8, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”
Yes, 2020 has been challenging. However, Paul’s instruction in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 is still good advice: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
The old hymn says it well: “Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your blessings; see what God has done. Count your blessings; name them one by one. Count your many blessings see what God has done.”