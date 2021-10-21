Did you know an average of 33 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year and over 20 million artificial trees?
At any one time, approximately 350 million Christmas trees are growing in our nation, each somewhere in the seven-year life cycle the average tree needs to grow from a seedling to a green-needled, stately beauty ready for display in your living room.
While “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” shows the Griswold family venturing out into the snowy cold to cut down their tree, only about one in six families do that. Nearly 84% of folks who purchase a real tree buy one that’s pre-cut.
But whether you cut your own, select one that’s already cut, or buy an artificial tree, most everyone looks for that perfect Christmas tree with well-shaped limbs and just the right height and girth.
Nobody wants a scraggily, sad-looking Charlie Brown Christmas tree! Choosing the right tree is important, and for many people it’s a decision that takes considerable looking, thought and discussion.
Did you know the Bible gives advice about choosing the right tree? In this series of articles that begins today, we’ll discuss two folks who chose the wrong tree with disastrous consequences.
Because they chose poorly, they no longer had access to another wonderful tree — a fantastic tree of blessing that would’ve nourished them for eternity. Worse yet, because of their bad choice, this tree of blessing was removed from this earth!
We’ll also see how God’s prophets predicted the coming of a new kind of tree — a tree that would grow in a place called “Branch Town.” Then, in a twist of fate, this new tree — God’s tree — would be nailed to another tree. But what God was able to do through those two trees nailed together was amazing. He built a ladder between earth and Heaven.
Finally, we’ll see how all who choose God’s tree ladder — aka Jesus Christ — not only gain access to God’s holy presence, but also to the original tree of blessing, and others like it which eternally grow in Heaven along the banks of the river of life.
Genesis 2:8-9 introduces us to trees in general and specifically to two special trees in a unique Garden.
“And the LORD God planted a garden in Eden, in the east, and there he put the man whom he had formed. And out of the ground the LORD God made to spring up every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food. The tree of life was in the midst of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.”
God spoke every kind of tree into existence on the third day of Creation and placed them around the world. But the above Scripture focuses exclusively on the Garden of Eden, the first home for Adam and Eve.
What a garden it was, with every tree that’s pleasant to look at or has tasty fruit or nuts. It was a vegan food paradise.
As the Garden’s Creator, God, gave specific instructions concerning its care and use in Genesis 2:15-17. “The LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, “You may surely eat of every tree of the garden, but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.””
Adam and Eve could eat of nearly every tree, including the tree of life in the middle of the Garden. But there was one tree they couldn’t eat from: the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. God warned them that the day they ate of it, they’d die.
That was God’s first advice on how to choose the right tree. Adam and Eve had a garden of trees available to them for food, an orchard extraordinaire. It all looked amazing and tasted great. With the fruit from the tree of life always available to them, Adam and Eve were set for eternity.
But we know how this story goes. When faced with the choice of the tree of life or the tree of death (as God had called it), the first man and woman chose the wrong tree. They ignored God’s advice and instead listened to Satan speaking through the shimmering serpent. They discounted God’s word, wisdom, and warning. They chose the forbidden fruit and their world changed immediately and forever.
What did the wrong tree bring? Death, both spiritual and physical. Before Adam and Eve sinned, there was no death in the world. Now there was both death and decay. The wrong tree brought separation from God. They were naked and ashamed and hid from God; their fellowship with Him was broken.
For Eve’s part in this bad choice, it brought greatly increased pain in childbirth. For Adam’s part, it brought a curse upon the ground: thorns, thistles, and weeds. It brought not labor pains, but painful labor and lots of sweat.
We’ll continue examining God’s tree advice in the next article. But let me finish with this advice: Choose the right tree this Christmas. Choose God’s Christmas Tree: The Righteous Branch, Jesus.