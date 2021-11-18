Tree advice from God? Yes, He knows all about choosing the right tree. He created them!
So far in this series, we’ve seen that Adam and Eve chose the wrong tree in the Garden of Eden. They disobeyed God and ate from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Because of their sin, God banished them from the Garden, they lost access to the tree of life, and spiritual and physical death entered the world.
However, because of God’s love, He promised to send a Redeemer — a new Tree of life — into the world. We read multiple Old Testament prophecies which foretold that this redeemer Tree would be a righteous Branch from the dead-looking roots and stump of King David, Israel’s greatest king.
Now the story gets even more interesting! The Hebrew word for “branch” is “nzr.” The Hebrew word for “sprout” or “new shoot of growth” is “ntzr.’ There was an insignificant, off-the-beaten-path town in Israel with “nzr” or “ntzr” in its name: Nazareth. Roughly translated, Nazareth means “Branch Town” or “Town of the Little Shoot/Sprout.”
The Christmas story explains how Jesus was born in Bethlehem; and that’s true. But shortly thereafter, Joseph and Mary fled to Egypt with the Christ child to avoid King Herod’s wrath. After Herod died, the family returned to Israel to live, not in Bethlehem but in Nazareth.
“And Joseph went and lived in a city called Nazareth, so that what was spoken by the prophets might be fulfilled, that Jesus would be called a Nazarene” (Matthew 2:23).
Jesus was descended from King David. This Nazarene was the prophesied sprout and shoot from the long dormant stump of Israel’s kings. Jesus was revealed to be God’s Son. He was the righteous Branch the prophets foretold. And of all the places He could’ve grown up in Israel, where did God’s righteous Branch grow up? Branch Town — Nazareth!
The name Nazareth — Branch Town — is actually a put-down. Since it refers to a small shoot, branch, or sprout, it was often figuratively applied to things considered inconsequential and insignificant. Nazareth and its inhabitants were of no importance. A hated Roman military outpost was nearby; many non-Jews lived in the area. To earthly eyes, Jesus appeared to be a real nowhere man living in a nowhere land.
That’s why, when Jesus began His ministry and Philip was recruiting Nathanael to come join the disciples, Nathanael asked this seemingly odd question. “Can anything good come out of Nazareth” (John 1:46a)? But in God’s great sense of irony, the town people deemed inconsequential and insignificant was the perfect place for His righteous Branch to grow into a man.
This long-prophesied Tree of God — Jesus Christ — fully displayed God’s love, mercy, grace and compassion. He ministered for three-and-one-half years until cruel men nailed Him to another kind of tree, the tree of Calvary: a cross.
Seven centuries before the Bethlehem birth of God’s righteous Branch, the prophet Isaiah had predicted His mistreatment on Calvary. Isaiah foretold that the Messiah, God’s Tree, would be misunderstood, despised and eventually rejected.
“For he grew up before him like a young plant, and like a root out of dry ground; he had no form or majesty that we should look at him, and no beauty that we should desire him. He was despised and rejected by men, a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief; and as one from whom men hide their faces he was despised, and we esteemed him not” (Isaiah 53:2-3).
The tree of Calvary became the place where the greatest sin of all time was committed, but also where the greatest sacrifice of all time was made. The apostle Paul referenced Calvary’s tree in his sermon recorded in Acts 13:27-29.
“For those who live in Jerusalem and their rulers, because they did not recognize Jesus [as the Christ] nor understand the utterances of the prophets, which are read every Sabbath, fulfilled them by condemning him. And though they found in him no guilt worthy of death, they asked Pilate to have him executed. And when they had carried out all that was written of him, they took him down from the tree and laid him in a tomb.”
The apostle Peter spoke about Calvary’s tree. “The God of our fathers raised Jesus, whom you killed by hanging him on a tree” (Acts 5:30). “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed” (1 Peter 2:24).
The Tree of God — the righteous Branch of David — nailed to a cruel tree — a cross. If the story ended there, it would be sad indeed. But it didn’t. The Christmas and Easter stories go together.
We’ll continue examining God’s tree advice in the next article. But let me finish with this advice: Choose the right tree this Christmas. Choose God’s Christmas Tree: The Righteous Branch, Jesus.