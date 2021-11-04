In this series’ first article, we saw that Adam and Eve’s sin in choosing to eat the fruit from the wrong tree — the forbidden tree — in the Garden of Eden, brought both spiritual and physical death into the world. Consequently, they were separated from God.
Adam and Eve lived in Paradise, but when they deliberately sinned and chose the wrong tree, God was forced to expel them from Eden. Genesis 3:23-24 says, “Therefore, the LORD God sent Adam out from the garden of Eden to work the ground from which he was taken. He drove out the man, and at the east of the Garden of Eden he placed the cherubim and a flaming sword that turned every way to guard the way to the tree of life.”
Thus, not only were they kicked out of the Garden, but they lost access to the tree of eternal life. Poet John Milton put it this way: Paradise lost.
If that’s how their situation was left, there was no hope. But because of God’s great love and grace, He offered hope and a promise. Speaking to the beguiling serpent in Genesis 3:15, God said, “I’ll put enmity between you [Satan] and the woman [Eve], and between your offspring and her offspring; he [Eve’s offspring] shall bruise [crush] your head, and you [Satan] shall bruise his heel.”
This is the Bible’s first Messianic promise, a glimpse into God’s eternal plan to send a Savior and Redeemer into the world. But what would this bruiser — this crusher — of Satan’s head be like? Who would He be? A new Tree! The details were slowly revealed over the following centuries.
While there were subtle hints about the coming Promised One, one common theme was that He’d be a descendant of King David, the most beloved and revered king in Israel’s history. In Jeremiah 23:5, God prophesied, “Behold, the days are coming, declares the LORD, when I’ll raise up for David a righteous Branch, and he shall reign as king and deal wisely, and shall execute justice and righteousness in the land.
King David had been dead for 350 years when this was written. The Assyrians had swept away the northern kingdom of Israel a century before. The Babylonians would soon overrun the southern kingdom of Judah and Jerusalem. Times were bad; sin was rampant. All looked lost. But it wasn’t.
In this prophecy, God promised to raise up a new Branch from the lineage of David. Metaphorically and symbolically, David’s royal legacy was like a lifeless-looking old stump, a decaying memory of Israel’s long ago better times. But God, the Creator of life, said He’d cause new growth to sprout from it: A righteous Branch and new tree would soon grow!
Jeremiah 33:14-15 uses that same word picture of a tree. “Behold, the days are coming, declares the LORD, when I’ll fulfill the promise I made to the house of Israel and the house of Judah. In those days and at that time I’ll cause a righteous Branch to spring up for David, and he shall execute justice and righteousness in the land.”
Twice God said a righteous Branch would spring up or sprout for King David.
Now, let’s look at the Bible’s remarkable unity of purpose and message. Writing a century earlier, the prophet Isaiah (11:1) used the same metaphor in another Messianic prophecy often read at Christmas. “There shall come forth a shoot [new sprout] from the stump of Jesse [King David’s father], and a Branch from his roots shall bear fruit.”
If you were a Jew praying for better days, if you were an Israelite awaiting the Messiah and Christ, Jeremiah and Isaiah’s details revealing how God was going to send the promised Bruiser and Crusher would be “tree-mendous” prophecies.
But wait, there’s more! Two centuries after Isaiah and a century after Jeremiah, God spoke through the prophet Zechariah (3:8) concerning the coming Savior for Israel, Judah, and the nations: “… behold, I’ll bring my servant, the Branch.”
God called this coming servant “the Branch.” God gave more details in Zechariah 6:12-13a: “... Behold, the man whose name is the Branch: for he shall branch out from his place, and he shall build the temple of the LORD. It is he who shall build the temple of the LORD [i.e., the Church] and shall bear royal honor, and shall sit and rule on his throne.”
God spoke through Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Zechariah and said someone was coming: a righteous Branch, a shoot from an old stump, a new tree! We’ll continue examining God’s tree advice in the next article. But let’s finish again with this advice: Choose the right tree this Christmas. Choose God’s Christmas Tree: The Righteous Branch, Jesus.