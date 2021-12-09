Jesus Christ — the babe born in a Bethlehem manger and later crucified at Calvary — was the fulfillment of God’s promise to send a new “Tree” who’d become the “Tree of Life” for all who’d believe in Him as their Lord and Savior.
As we saw last time, Jesus grew up in the insignificant burg of Nazareth, which roughly translated, means “Branch Town” or “Town of the Little Shoot/Sprout.” God’s long-prophesied righteous Branch, who sprouted from the lifeless-looking stump of King David’s family tree, grew to manhood in Branch Town — Nazareth!
We finished the last article with the Tree of God — the righteous Branch of David — nailed to Calvary’s cruel tree — a cross. If the story had ended there, it would be sad indeed. But it didn’t.
The God of life sent new life. On the day of Pentecost — 50 days after Jesus was crucified and resurrected — the apostle Peter proclaimed the good news of the gospel message.
“Men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man attested to you by God with mighty works and wonders and signs that God did through him in your midst, as you yourselves know — this Jesus, delivered up according to the definite plan and foreknowledge of God, you crucified and killed by the hands of lawless men. God raised him up, loosing the pangs of death, because it was not possible for him to be held by it. ... This Jesus God raised up, and of that we all are witnesses” (Acts 2:22-24, 32).
God’s righteous Branch was alive! Satan thought, that by having Jesus nailed to Calvary’s tree, he’d chopped down this tree of God forever. But Satan was wrong. Just as Almighty God had raised up a new shoot and branch from the stump of Israel’s King David, God raised up Jesus Christ from the dead. The righteous Branch of David sprung forth from the grave!
Better yet, when the Tree of God was nailed to the tree of Calvary, and when God glorified this righteous Branch at the Resurrection, the combination of trees together became a ladder to Heaven. Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). His one-time sacrifice on the cross paid the price for all sins for all time for all people.
Because of Calvary’s tree, the Tree of God became a Christmas Tree, providing God’s gift of grace to those who believe in Jesus and are baptized into His name.
In this series, we’ve said much about trees. What specific advice does God give us about choosing the right tree? We don’t have to wonder which tree God recommends.
Speaking of Jesus, Almighty God’s voice boomed from the heavens, “This is my Son, my Chosen One; listen to him” (Luke 9:35)!
Trying to get to God any other way is barking up the wrong tree! Jesus Christ is the righteous Branch, God’s perfect Christmas Tree, and the only ladder/way to God.
But there’s one more tree we need to talk about, which we’d mentioned previously: the tree of life. Adam and Eve’s sin caused God to bar its access to humanity. He removed it from earth. Where is it now? Heaven!
Hallelujah, we regain access to it when we come to God through His righteous Branch Jesus Christ.
“He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To the one who conquers I will grant to eat of the tree of life, which is in the paradise of God” (Revelation 2:7).
Adam and Eve chose the wrong tree in the Garden of Eden: Paradise Lost. But when we choose the righteous Branch of God, the ladder of salvation, God’s Chosen One Jesus Christ, it’s Paradise Found! That’s the good news of the gospel.
Adam and Eve’s disastrous choice brought death, decay and sickness to the world. But when we follow God’s advice and chose Jesus Christ, we gain Heaven with its blessings eternal.
“Blessed are those who wash their robes, so that they may have the right to the tree of life and that they may enter the city by the gates” (Revelation 22:14).
Acts 4:12 says: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”
Choose the right tree this Christmas. Choose God’s Christmas Tree: The Righteous Branch, Jesus Christ.