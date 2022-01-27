“Aw, that’s kid stuff!” someone might say about something they consider childish. “You’re acting like a little kid,” they’ll sneer at someone.
However, not everything childlike is something to look down on. The Bible says we can learn a lot from kids.
Isaiah 11:6 states, “And a little child shall lead them.” To quote an old chorus: Jesus loves the little children.
Kids aren’t perfect, but they can teach us a few things about spiritual matters according to the Lord. He spoke about youngsters on several occasions. Let’s read a couple well-known sayings.
“At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, ‘Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’”
And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:1-4).
From another day in the Lord’s ministry: “And they were bringing children to him that he might touch them, and the disciples rebuked them. But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, ‘Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’ And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands on them” (Mark 10:13-16).
In the first passage, Jesus’ disciples were arguing among themselves about who was the greatest of the 12 disciples. We’ve all seen kids play “King of the Hill” or “King of the Mountain,” but for them it’s just play, a game.
But Jesus’ disciples weren’t playing! They were seriously arguing about who was the top dog, number one, holiest, most righteous, and best-loved disciple. They were playing king of the spiritual hill for keeps. A line from Weird Al’s parody song, “Amish Paradise,” fits well here. “Think you’re really righteous? Think you’re pure in heart? Well, I know I’m a million times as humble as thou art!”
If the disciples could’ve only seen themselves as Jesus saw them. Perhaps Jesus listened to them squawk and squabble for several excruciating minutes and thought, “What a bunch of babies!” That’s when the Lord called a small child over to Himself and told the 12 that they needed to knock it off and act more like little kids.
Humility: Little children are unpretentious. They’re surrounded by big people every day. They know they don’t control the world, big people do. Kids know they don’t always get their own way; they must do what the big people want. Kids might play all kinds of “king of the hill” games, but they realize they’re just games.
Little kids don’t sit around and argue that they’re the greatest in the whole world at stuff, because for the most part, they know the world is full of big people who are much better at most things. (But they just might argue that their Mom or Dad is the best at certain things!) Kids usually keep things in perspective.
However, adults often lose sight of who’s really in control. They sometimes think they’ve got the world by the tail. It’s adults who often get caught up in playing “king of the hill” for keeps, forgetting that it’s really God’s hill to start with.
Jesus taught His disciples that true greatness wasn’t about power and authority at all, but about humility, the Christ-like humility of a little child. Humility is mentioned many times in the New Testament. Do you think perhaps the biblical writers thought that was a common weakness since they knew it had been one of theirs?
“Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you” (James 4:10). “Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind” (1 Peter 3:8).
Let’s read one more from 1 Peter 5:5-6. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”
Instead of arguing about who’s the greatest, maybe we should argue about who’s the humblest? Okay, that’s a bad idea, too!
In upcoming articles, we’ll discuss a host of other things we can learn from small children. Little children are innocent and pure in heart. They forgive quickly and love talking with their parents. They love unconditionally, and much more.
According to Jesus, this world would be a much better place if people acted more like little kids!