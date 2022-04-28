Jesus said that we can learn a lot from a child.
When the Lord held a small child on His lap and told His disciples that they needed to be like children, He gave a great object lesson. We need the humility and innocence of a child. We need their purity and unpretentiousness. We need to learn how to forgive and forget. We also need to talk with our Father.
Little children talk to their parents constantly. They’re full of questions. “What’s that, Mommy?” “Will you read me a book, Daddy?” “Why’s the sky blue?” “Do dogs dream?” “Can we go to Grandma’s house?” “Watcha doin’?”
Little children love being around their parents. Some of my fondest memories of my four kids (the eldest now nearing 40) are of them grabbing a book and hopping into my lap so I could read to them. Or, when they wanted me to pick them up and hold them so they could tell me a secret or about the great adventure they’d had.
Sometimes they were sick and wanted to snuggle, knowing they were loved and secure. I loved hearing their little voices and they loved hearing mine.
As Christians, we’re to have that same attitude with God. He’s our Father. We should want to be around Him and His people. We should find comfort in His presence through His word.
We should want to talk to Him constantly and lay our hearts and thoughts out before Him. That’s why Paul told Christians to “pray without ceasing” 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (ESV).
If we love someone, we talk to them. We should desire to figuratively crawl into God’s lap and pour out our thoughts, needs and concerns to Him. He wants to hear our voices.
As a loving Father, He desires that fellowship with us. The apostle Peter advised us to “Cast all our cares (worries, stress, anxieties) on the Lord, because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
Sometimes we feel like we’re failures at praying if we don’t sit down and pray for 15-30 straight minutes. (Don’t get me wrong; it’s great if you can do that, or that’s your goal.) But nowhere does the Bible ever say exactly how our prayer lives should be modeled. In fact, the New Testament gives us leeway for how and when we pray and what we pray about.
The apostle Paul wrote, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Philippians 4:6). He also said, “Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere” (Ephesians 6:18).
While we ought to strive to set aside a designated time each day for prayer, both Peter and Paul would remind us that we all have multiple snippets of time every day that we can use for more prayer. Thirty seconds here, two minutes there, and before you know it, it adds up to an invigorated prayer life and spiritual growth.
Let’s take advantage of every opportunity. If we have 30 seconds before a big meeting, maybe a silent prayer as we’re walking that way. Have a two-minute walk into work from the parking lot? How about asking God to lead us and guide us throughout the work day.
Two or three minutes as we’re pumping gas? Pray about anything; thank God for what He’s done. (Yes, gas is expensive, but hey, we’ve got a vehicle to pump it into!)
How about praying on our lunch break, as we sit in the bleachers, or at the red light? (My wife says I hit every red light. Perhaps that’s God trying to tell me something!) Or a hundred other times and places.
We may not be able to pray for hours on end, but most of us can add many moments of prayer throughout our day, requesting God’s help, strength and blessings, and interceding for others.
Some folks have found that praying while they’re driving works well for them Great, just don’t close your eyes while you’re doing it!
So, maybe while taking a quick trip to the store, leave the music off and talk to God while you’re driving. Anyone seeing you will just think you’re talking on your Bluetooth phone. But you’ll know you’re really on the hotline to Heaven!
I challenge all of us this week to examine our prayer time. Are we redeeming the time and taking advantage of even short opportunities for prayer? Let’s be like excited young children talking to our parents.
Our Father wants to hear from us. ET phoned home. We need to “phone home,” too!