We usually think of kids learning from adults. However, according to Jesus, adults can learn a few things from kids!
Children aren’t perfect, but they often have spiritual qualities worth emulating.
On one occasion when Jesus’ disciples were arguing about who was the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, Jesus called a child over to Himself and scolded these arrogant guys, saying, “Unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3-4).
On another day, Jesus said, “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God … whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” (Mark 10:14-15).
In last month’s article in this series, we discussed how little children are unpretentious. Today, let’s talk about their innocence and purity.
Jesus’ disciples often were caught up in impure thoughts, sinful motives and attitudes, and evil desires. We sometimes fall into that same trap, too.
Human thinking can become jaded and distorted by who’s done us wrong. Past wrongs and grievances fester in our minds. Greed, envy, covetousness and jealousy can warp us. What we see on TV or online subtly transforms our minds and becomes a spiritual cancer of our souls.
Jesus’ disciples heard His words daily, and observed His actions and attitudes, but they still allowed themselves to become caught up in sin. Jesus told them to repent. We may have gone to church for 40 straight years, and have read the Bible through 20 times, but still harbor bad attitudes.
Jesus wasn’t about reform; He was about new life entirely. At our baptism, our old sinful selves were crucified on the cross with Christ (Romans 6). We arose from the baptismal waters as new creatures. Jesus told Nicodemus, “Unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3).
Christianity isn’t about people who are somewhat different than they used to be, but about people who are radically different and reborn. They’ve been transformed into the likeness of Jesus Christ (Romans 12).
Sadly, too many folks are influenced more by culture than Jesus Christ. They know more about Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, TikTok and Twitter than they do about the Bible. Innocence often isn’t a highly desired quality in 2022.
The apostle Paul spoke about the innocence we should cultivate in our lives, writing, “Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good” (Romans 12:9b); and “be wise as to what is good and innocent as to what is evil” (Romans 16:19).
That leads us into a closely related point: Little children are pure in heart. They don’t read things into the actions of others and question people’s motives. They accept things at face value. Their motives and actions are pure. They don’t wonder how they can use a particular situation to their advantage, or wish for others to fall so that they can rise above them. They don’t gloat or enjoy schadenfreude at the misfortune of others.
However, our world today is often about using people to get an advantage, and looking out for number one. Jesus taught that we need the purity and innocence of a child. Whatever our age, we must purify our hearts before God and rid them of impure thoughts and sinful desires. “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God,” Jesus said in His Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:8).
Purity of heart is not optional for a disciple of Christ; it’s to be our way of life. “Beloved, we are God’s children now … And everyone who thus hopes in him purifies himself as he is pure” (1 John 3:2-3).
Have you learned anything from a kid lately? In upcoming articles, we’ll discuss a host of other things we can learn from small children. Little children forgive quickly. They love talking to their parents. They love unconditionally, have a sense of wonder, enjoy life, trust completely, and much more.
According to Jesus, this world would be a much better place if people acted more like little kids!