Christmas is over; a new year is here. What can each of us do to make a positive difference in 2021? Let’s offer everyone we see a gift!
One of the best presents we can give anyone is a smile. It costs us nothing monetarily, yet a heartfelt smile and a cheery “Good morning!”, “Howdy” or “Hello” can make someone’s day a bit brighter.
Of course, it’s tougher to do with a mask! But just making eye contact with others and smiling — along with a pleasant greeting — will alert them to the fact that we’re smiling behind the mask. Whether they can see it or not, smiling triggers other facial movements to our cheeks and eyes that help them know. And they’ll also hear it in our voice.
Whether we’re in Kroger, Walmart, walking into the Post Office or wherever, a smile is a wonderful gift for others. It always fits perfectly, is never out of date, and brings a bit of happiness and joy to the giver and receiver of smiles.
A smile shows we care enough about others — even those we don’t know — to acknowledge their presence and worth as individuals. Isn’t that in many ways priceless? We live in a society where loneliness is a huge problem. Isolation and busy-ness cause us to lose connection with others.
Our electronics can cause the same thing. People often walk around looking down instead of looking up and seeing other people. We often see people, but are we really SEEing them?
Our smile shows we’re aware there’s more to life than just us and what we’re focused on; there’s a world of people, a tapestry of faces and folks whom God loves. Can we add some warmth to them with a smile?
A smile — so simple, and yet so thoughtful, appropriate, and never out of date. A smile — don’t you think one of the things that made Jesus stand out to many was that He treated them with kindness and dignity? That He gave them a smile? Can a glimpse of the love of God be conveyed through smile?
Let’s give the world a smile! It’s another kind of fruit of our lips and an offering to God for others. Hebrews 13:15 says, “Through Christ then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that acknowledge his name.”
We’ve got a new year, a great God, and a ton of things to be thankful for. Shouldn’t that bring a smile to our faces to share with others?
Let’s consider another kind of gift: the gift of a compliment. This world is often full of discouragement and discouraging news. We know that more than ever after enduring 2020.
In 2021, let’s strive to be encouragers; a “pat on the back” can make a huge difference. We may never know how much impact a kind word or smile will have.
Every Christian is called to be an encourager. In Ephesians 4:29, the apostle Paul wrote, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”
Can I get an amen to that?
In 1 Thessalonians 5:11, 14, he said, “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing. And we urge you, brothers and sisters, admonish the idle, encourage the faint-hearted, help the weak, and be patient with them all.”
How can we put this into action? Look for things to compliment your spouse or your kids about. Watch for ways to encourage your co-workers. Catch others doing something right and let them know. It’s easy to find the mistakes and negative in life, but there’s so much good, too!
When we start looking for the positive and the good in others, it will brighten our attitude as well. We can’t be encouragers without getting encouraged. It’s contagious!
Rather than be “that person” who folks see coming and instinctively tense up because they’re often negative and critical, strive to be that person whom people look forward to seeing! “I always love running into him/her! They make my day!”
Want a better 2021? Smile and encourage; people will look forward to seeing you! Plus, those things will put a grin in your heart and a spring in your step.