This needle will never get lost in a haystack. At 605 feet tall and 138 feet wide (at the top), Seattle’s iconic Space Needle is visible for miles, easily one of the world’s most recognizable structures.
Completed in 13 months for the 1962 World’s Fair, “The 400 Day Wonder” has wowed visitors ever since.
Privately owned and financed, original investors paid $75,000 in 1961 to purchase a 120-foot by 120-foot fairgrounds lot for their futuristic creation. To anchor this “Flying Saucer on a Pole” to earth (and to withstand 200-plus mph winds and a 9.1 magnitude earthquake), construction crews dug the foundation 30 feet deep.
Then, over the course of 12 hours, 467 trucks continuously poured out their concrete heart and soul into that cavernous pit. With 250 tons of rebar, this mammoth foundation weighs 5,850 tons. Seattle’s Space Needle rises from this massive slab, secured by 72 steel bolts, each 30 feet long.
The final cost? $4.5 million. Originally painted “Galaxy Gold,” it truly was a golden Needle.
The view from the observation deck at 520 feet is breathtaking. The natural splendor of the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, including Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker, unfolds in the distance. Elliot Bay’s aquatic beauty undulates with the wind, and the waves from passing boats. Downtown skyscrapers gleam, reflecting the hues of the setting sun.
At 500 feet above the city, the Loupe Lounge (temporarily closed because of COVID-19 restrictions) serves light food, desserts and drinks to patrons, who also enjoy a scenically well-rounded experience as the world appears to turn 360 degrees over the course of 47 minutes. So well balanced is the Lounge’s construction, that it takes only a 1½-horsepower motor to power the revolution.
Perhaps a breathtaking selfie is what you’re after? Lean back on a glass bench, surrounded by “floor to forever glass” at 520 feet and kiss the sky! It’s not for the faint of heart.
Enjoy exercise? Climb the 848 steps extending from the bottom of the basement to the top of the Observation Deck. However, if you do, be ready for sore legs and cramps, which will likely keep you “Sleepless in Seattle.” Better to take the 10 mph elevator that will put you on top in 43 ear-popping seconds, as 1.3 million visitors (normally) do annually.
“New Year’s at the Needle” brings one of the world’s largest structure-launched fireworks displays. The point is: the Space Needle has changed the skyline of Seattle.
The cross of Calvary has changed the skyline of history.
It wasn’t the wood. The rough-hewn timber, likely old, battered and blood-stained from years of use, held no value, but only epitomized the ugly brutality of Rome. A fitting model for glamorous jewelry? Hardly. The cross was a satanic instrument for prolonged pain. The Romans excelled at killing people … slowly.
It wasn’t the towering height. While the crucifixion is sometimes depicted with Jesus raised high, that’s probably incorrect. Crucified criminals hung suspended only one or two feet above the ground, giving passersby opportunities to fear, or leer. Rome wanted crucifixions to be an “in your face” warning to everyone.
It wasn’t the location. Golgotha, Place of the Skull, Calvary — different languages, same meaning. While the hymn says, “On a hill far away …” Jesus was crucified just outside Jerusalem (so as not to defile the holy city), near a well-traveled road. It was likely a barren, rocky place, which the Romans bathed in Jewish blood.
This place of sorrow was chosen for its ability to convey a clear message: Don’t cross Rome or Rome will cross you.
It was the man. Jesus the Christ, who allowed Himself to be nailed to that beam meant for physical death for one person at a time. His death and subsequent resurrection transformed the cross into the means of providing spiritual life to many people.
It was the man, Jesus the Messiah, who willingly hung on that worthless wood, offering His perfect, priceless blood as THE sacrifice, once for all time, for every sin ever committed.
It was the man, Jesus the Son of God, who stayed on that cross because of His love for us, because He wanted everyone to have the opportunity for salvation and the forgiveness of sins.
History has been changed forever because the shadow of the cross extends from the beginning of time to the end.
The cross has the final word.