It’s called “a church building for the angels.” Illumined by the sun, the chalky-white travertine stone of the Sacré-Cœur Basilica is visible from all over Paris, France.
Built upon the Montmartre butte, the highest point in the city of love and lights, ascending visitors have described the experience “like a stairway to heaven.”
And what a stairway it is, with 300-plus steps leading up to this “white castle on a hill.”
The Basilica of the Sacred Heart (a reference to Jesus’ heart) is the second most visited Parisian church building. Only the 850-plus year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral draws more tourists.
Not bad for a “modern” building whose construction was begun in 1875, finished in 1914, and consecrated in 1919.
According to tradition, Montmartre, north of downtown Paris, was where the city’s patron saint and first bishop, Saint Denis, was beheaded and martyred. The first chapel on this “hill of the martyr” was constructed in 270 AD in his honor.
More than 11.5 million tourists and religious pilgrims annually visit Sacré-Cœur. Hardy souls who pay to climb another 300 spiraling steps to the basilica’s bell tower and dome have a breath-taking view of the entire city. Only the Eiffel Tower stands taller in Paris.
The area around Montmartre has also been a popular area for artists and writers since the 1880s, and is home to the famous Moulin Rouge Cabaret.
Grand bronze entry doors welcome approaching guests. The thunderous ring of “Savoyarde,” the basilica’s 19-ton bell (one of the world’s heaviest) carries for miles.
Sacré-Cœur’s Romanesque-Byzantine architectural outer beauty is paired with an inner splendor. Its ceiling is colorfully adorned with one of the world’s largest — and certainly France’s largest — mosaics, “Christ in Majesty,” depicting a resurrecting Jesus, the Virgin Mary, Joan of Arc and more.
Constructed with Château-Landon stone, the basilica maintains its bright beauty because moisture draws out the stones’ imbedded calcite, a naturally occurring bleaching agent, preserving Sacré-Cœur’s pure, pristine presence for God on the hill.
Christians are called to be a distinctive presence for God in this world. Jesus said, “You’re the light of the world. A city set on a hill can’t be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who’s in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).
The children’s song, “This Little Light of Mine,” reminds God’s people they’re to be a visible “light” — God’s light — to those who don’t know Him or who’ve lost their way. We’re to be shining lights for Jesus, reflecting God’s glory and beauty in a gloomy world.
Writing about Jesus, the apostle John said, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we’ve seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).
As those who’ve been saved by the blood of Jesus and the truth of His gospel, Christians are called to walk in the footsteps of Jesus. We’re to be earthen vessels containing the glory of God.
Our family, friends, neighbors and co-workers should see the fruits of the Holy Spirit in us through our words and actions. When we display God’s love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control in our daily lives, these characteristics create a colorful, spiritual mosaic magnifying our Lord and revealing our faith.
Bickering, division, hate-mongering, ill-treatment, harsh words, name calling and ugly behavior too often dominate today. Our world needs more beauty and more truth unmarred by sin. Jesus can “bleach” us whiter than snow, while our hearts become a mosaic reflecting His majesty! The world needs to see Christians living out their faith in gentle, loving ways.
What materials are we “building” our lives upon and filling our lives with? Beautiful, eternal things that will stand the test of time and bring God glory?
“Finally, brothers, whatever’s true, whatever’s honorable, whatever’s just, whatever’s pure, whatever’s lovely, whatever’s commendable, if there’s any excellence, if there’s anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8).
Are we spiritually attractive disciples of Christ reflecting the light of Jesus? Can our love for others be “heard and seen” for miles? Do we have a sacred heart beating for Christ?
Be the light! “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. Let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine!
Gregg Nydegger is the evangelist at Christ’s Church at Monticello.