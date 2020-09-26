There are several Bible stories that I wonder how they turned out. Whatever happened to the woman caught in adultery (John 8)?
One day, as Jesus taught in the temple courts, a mob of Jewish religious leaders drug in a woman who’d been caught in the act of adultery, dumping her at Jesus’ feet.
Thinking they were setting an inescapable “gotcha” trap for the Lord by organizing a situation with seemingly only two possible answers — both bad — these callous men used the woman as a pawn in their game to embarrass Jesus.
Their goal? To accuse Him of either being someone who wouldn’t uphold the Law of Moses (which called for the death penalty), or paint Him as a heartless, merciless legalist if He said fulfill the Law. “Should we stone her or not?” they demanded.
Jesus stayed silent, but they hounded Him for an answer. Eventually, Jesus sprung their trap upon them! “If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.”
One by one, beginning with the older men, the woman’s accusers walked away, leaving her alone with Jesus. What did He say to her? His words of mercy, grace and love reverberate through the ages. “Then neither do I condemn you. Go now and leave your life of sin” (John 8:11b).
What was the rest of her story? Did she go and sin no more? Or did she fall back into bad habits and return to her former lifestyle? The Bible doesn’t say. Hopefully, she was a changed person from that day on.
Sadly, not everyone who gets a second chance uses it wisely. But sometimes a second chance makes all the difference in the world. Our God is the God of second chances!
Wouldn’t it be amazing to get to Heaven and see the “adulterous woman” there? A woman the religious leaders were ready to write off, but now living in the presence of God? What a happy ending that would be!
Here’s another unfinished Bible story. Whatever happened to the Gerasene demoniac after Jesus tossed multiple demons out of him (Mark 5)? Possessed by a legion of demons, he lived naked among the tombs in an area called Gerasa. Wild and abusive to both himself and others, he terrorized nearby residents.
One day as Jesus ministered in the area, this demon-possessed man ran up to Jesus and fell at His feet. Jesus commanded the demons to leave him. Immediately the man clothed himself, became well-mannered, and conversed normally again.
Jesus’ departing words to him were, “‘Go home to your friends and tell them how much the Lord has done for you, and how He has had mercy on you.’ And he went away and began to tell everyone how much Jesus had done for him, and everyone marveled.”
The Bible never speaks about the demoniac again. What was the rest of his story? Did he use his second chance wisely? When last seen, he wasn’t running naked through the tombs but running from place to place singing the praises of Jesus.
Here’s hoping he kept that up. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if he was on the Greeting Committee for newcomers to Heaven? That when new souls arrived, the former demoniac would come running at them, whooping, hollering and shouting, “Welcome to Heaven!”
The Bible is filled with second chance stories: David, Saul/Paul, Peter, and many more. Our God is the God of second chances! Our new story is being written day by day. If we’re in Christ, we’re not in bondage to the past, but we’ve been set free from sin, forgiven by His power, and given hope for the future!
Yes, we may still have bad habits, but we’ve got the Holy Spirit’s power to break them. Yes, we may have scars and consequences from past decisions, but we’ve got the Holy Spirit’s anointing to soothe them. Yes, we may sometimes be undecided about how to change, how to proceed and how to move forward, but God has promised that if we ask for wisdom, He’ll freely give it and keep on providing.
We can live a new life, a better life, a Christ-honoring life. 2 Corinthians 5:17 (ESV) tells us why this can happen. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he’s a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” In Revelation 21:5b (KJV) Jesus said, “Behold, I make all things new.”
Are you using your second chance wisely? Do you need a second chance? Jesus is still in the forgiving business! He can re-create you and make you new.