Shafer, a female, has enjoyed posing for the camera and she's also easy going. She is tabby grey, current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birth date is March 4, 2020, and her intake weight was 7.6 pounds.
To visit all of our shelter fur kids...text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them. Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers for the weekend shifts. We are looking for a couple of hours to help clean and feed the dogs. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at (574) 808-9737 or email at happytails@urhere.net to volunteer.
We are so grateful to the community, out of town visitors, the Herald Journal for donating a space for Pet of the Week in their newspaper. We appreciate each and every one. All of you are the ones who keep the animals fed, and keep the shelter up and running.