Pet of t he Week

Shafer

Shafer, a female, has enjoyed posing for the camera and she's also easy going. She is tabby grey, current on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birth date is March 4, 2020, and her intake weight was 7.6 pounds.

To visit all of our shelter fur kids...text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them. Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, Milk Bones and cat treats.

