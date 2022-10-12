Hiccup, is a male tiger stripe with white kitten. He is current on vaccinations and has been neutered. But, he will still need his booster vaccinations on Oct. 24. Hiccup's birth date is July 2, 2022, and his intake weight was 3.2 pounds. To meet Hiccup or any of the shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.Mandy has a full time job, leave a message and she will get back to you at end of day.
The shelter's biggest wish right now is liquid laundry detergent, and especially volunteers! A couple of hours a week mornings or evenings, to help clean and feed the cats or dogs is all they ask. Even if it is only one day a week, it will really help. Please text or call Madison at 574-808-9737, email at happytails@urhere.net or leave a message on the FB page to volunteer. Must be 18 years of age and older, including seniors. We have a few that enjoy helping with the animals, and have time away from home.