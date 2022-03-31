The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Ula, who likes having his picture taken.
Ula is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is May 30, 2021; intake weight 7.8 pounds.
To visit Ula and all of our shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them.
Our big wish right now is for the dogs! We need volunteers to walk and play with them. Their weights are between 40-60 pounds, they love attention, and would love to chase a ball or two.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, milk bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers — one day for a couple of hours a week would certainly help us caring for all of the cats and dogs. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.