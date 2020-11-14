The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Tuesday, a bobtail kitten who is about 17 weeks old. She has had vaccinations for rabies.
Tuesday arrived with six of her siblings, who have all since been adopted. She is the only one left from her clan.
She has lots of energy but will let you hold her like a baby. Tuesday enjoys her tummy scratched and likes being talked to. She is a sweetie and has adorable markings.
The shelter now has open hours for adoption 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. If these hours do not work for you, leave a message on the
Facebook page or call the shelter at 574-272-7102. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and phone number.
Winter Hours: Evening adoptions will need to be by appointment only and based on availability of board members.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.