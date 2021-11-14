The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week Trudy, a tiger-stripe kitty who is waiting for her inside, loving and forever home.
Trudy, is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Her birthdate is May 27, 2016; intake weight was 9.8 pounds.
To visit Trudy or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and soft kitten food — and still in need of a humidifier.
Everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Not only are we losing four senior volunteers over the winter due to health issues, we are also losing a couple that are moving out of state next month. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift starts around 9 a.m. and evening shift starts around 5 p.m. People can text or call Madison 574-808-9737 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.