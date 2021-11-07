Meet Thomas!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Thoma, a male pitbull mix who is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered.
Happy smiles come from Thomas, who asks for a forever inside home. He just needs to know he is loved and cared about.
His birthdate is Oct. 18, 2017. His intake weight was 49 pounds.
To visit Thomas or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and soft kitten food — and still in need of a humidifier.
Everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Not only are we losing four senior volunteers over the winter due to health issues, we are also losing a couple that are moving out of state next month. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift starts around 9 a.m. and evening shift starts around 5 p.m. People can text or call Madison 574-808-9737 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.