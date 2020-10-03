The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is known as “The Kitten Clan” — a litter of seven kittens named after each day of the week.
Their names are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All are 14 weeks old and are spayed/neutered anda vaccinated. Each will need a booster shot on Oct. 20.
There are six girls — with Thursday being the only boy. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up an appointment to see them.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and moist kitten food, as well as everyday needs such as Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
Volunteers? We are always in need of people to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats and dogs. Also, we need people for washing dishes and doing laundry. We always have a lot of laundry because we change the bedding of the shelter animals’ blankets.
If you have a couple of hours once a week, we could certainly use the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all for your support.