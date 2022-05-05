Meet Royce!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Royce, Royce, a brindle with white boxer mix. He is a pup and full of fun and energy.
Royce is current on vaccinations, and has been neutered. Hi is Oct. 10, 2021 and intake weight is 48.8 pounds.
To visit Royce and all of our shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 for an appointment to meet them. Mandy works a full time job and will get back to you at end of day.
Our big wish right now is for the dogs! We need volunteers to walk and play with them. Their weights are between 40-60 pounds, they love attention, and would love to chase a ball or two.
Our everyday needs are cleaning supplies, Dawn, bleach, liquid washing detergent, milk bones and cat treats.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers — one day for a couple of hours a week would certainly help us caring for all of the cats and dogs. Text or call Madison at 574-808-9737 to volunteer.
Senior citizens, are you retired and enjoy animals? We have the answer. Volunteer with us. We have several seniors that volunteer, helping with the feeding and cleaning of cats and dogs. It gives them a reason to get out and lend a helping hand. The animals love attention. Give it some thought.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.