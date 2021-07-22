Meet Quinn!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Quinn, a female shepherd mix who is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.
Quinn has the most beautiful eyes that could melt your heart. She is still a pup, so has lots of energy and will need leash training.
Quinn’s date of birth is June 6, 2020, and her intake weight was 55.2 pounds.
To visit Quinn or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time are mop heads and Little Bites dog food. We could use a couple of Soft Pet Cone Recovery collars (sizes medium and large), which will make it so much easier for them to eat and get around.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. The morning shift is about 9 a.m. and evening shift around 5 p.m. Call Kathleen at 574-808-9225 to set up a time to help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.