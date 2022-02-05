Meet Puffkins!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Puffkins, a little feral kitten who has come a long way since she was picked up as a stray and taken to the Monon Veterinary Clinic.
He was not in the best of shape but Dr. Sam and staff worked miracles.....just look at him now!!
Puffkins is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. His birth date is Sept. 30, 2021; intake weight 3.75 pounds.
To visit Puffkins or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 to set up an appointment.
SPECIAL WISH REQUEST: Our large dogs need "toys." They have to be the hard, heavy duty rubber ones. They love toys but all we have are soft, fluffy ones at the shelter. They destroy them in five minutes and look at us like, "What happened to my toy?" So if you can please donate a hard, rubber indestructible one, it would be greatly appreciated.
Our every day needs are dry/wet kitten and cat food, Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and “Scoopable” cat litter.
We are still in need of volunteers to help with cats, dogs, and to clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift, a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought, we are so short on volunteers, and overwhelmed with cats and kittens.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door.