Meet Padrino!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Padrino, a timid and scared furkid who barely had any human contact at his previous home.
Padrino would do better in a quiet home where he can hang out on his owners lap and get lots of one-on-one time. Padrino will need to be in a quiet home to help him adjust.
He is 8 years old and is a chihuahua mix. His birthday is March 20, 2013.
To visit Pedrino or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message on FB, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email at happytails@urhere.net. Leave your name and number.
Our wish list priority at this time are mop heads and a humidifier. We could use a couple of Soft Pet Cone Recovery collars (sizes medium and large), which will make it so much easier for them to eat and get around. Our
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Our shelter is also still in need of volunteers to help with the cats and dogs, as well as clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs, and to the Herald Journal for donating a spot in their paper for the Pet of the Week.