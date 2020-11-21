Meet Molene!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Molene, a hound mix who is about 4 years old. She was picked up as a stray with her puppies.
Molene is a very sweet and gentle soul. She still needs to get some weight on her body after delivering all those puppies. She is 45.5 lbs at this time.
Molene has a look that can win your heart. She looks so sad sometimes and our heart goes out to her.
Come visit her! She just might win your heart.
The shelter now has open hours for adoption: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. If these hours do not work for you, leave a message on our Facebook page or call the shelter at 574-272-7102. If no answer, leave a message with your name and phone number.
Winter Hours: Evening adoptions will need to be by appointment only and based on availability of board members.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.