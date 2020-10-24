The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Max, a happy boy who is about 6 years old.
He is up to date on vaccinations, is neutered and ready for a forever home as an indoor companion. He weights about 67 pounds.
If you would like to meet Max, call Kathleen for an appointment at 574-808-9225.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 24, the shelter will have open hours for adoption. Hours will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday. If these hours do not work for you, leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page or call the shelter at 574-272-7102. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and phone number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats and dogs, as well as for washing dishes and doing laundry. We always have a lot of laundry because we change the bedding of the shelter animals’ blankets. If you have a couple of hours to spare once a week, we could certainly use the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.