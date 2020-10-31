The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Curley, a pit mix who is 1½ years old.
Curley is up to date on vaccinations and has been neutered. He is a sweet boy and needs a loving forever inside home. He weighs about 34½ pounds.
Curley, like all of our other cats and dogs, are picked up as strays. Our shelter has no idea what their former life style was like.
The shelter now has open hours for adoption. Hours will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday. If these hours do not work for you, leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page or call the shelter at 574-272-7102. If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and phone number.
Our wish list priority at this time is dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats and dogs, as well as for washing dishes and doing laundry. We always have a lot of laundry because we change the bedding of the shelter animals’ blankets. If you have a couple of hours to spare once a week, we could certainly use the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
We wish we could thank everyone in person for the help and caring they have for our shelter. We are grateful to the Herald Journal for donating a space in the paper for the Pet of the Week.