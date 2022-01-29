Meet Lumi!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Lumi, a shepherd mix.
She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed.
Lumi is a very lovable gal, enjoys being petted and gives kisses in return. Her birth date is July 8, 2021; intake weight was 60 pounds.
To visit Lumi or any of our other shelter kids, text or call Madison at 574-808-9737.
Our every day needs are dry/wet kitten and cat food, Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and "Scoopable" cat litter.
We are still in need of volunteers to help with cats, dogs, and to clean, feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift, a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought, we are so short on volunteers, and overwhelmed with cats and kittens.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door.