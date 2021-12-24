Meet Loretta!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Loretta, a Merle-colored hound mix.
Loretta is a sweetie who loves attention and being petted, but she’s not good with cats and other smaller dogs. She is current on her vaccinations and has been spayed.
Her birthdate is Aug. 13, 2020; her intake weight was 51.5 pounds.
To visit Loretta or any of the other shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment. to visit. Also leave a message on social media, shelter phone 574-278-7102, or email happytails@urhere.net. Be sure to leave a name and number.
We are still in need of volunteers to help with cats, dogs, to clean feed and walk the dogs, weather permitting. One shift, a couple of hours once a week would certainly help. Please give this some thought. We are so short on volunteers and overwhelmed with cats and kittens.
Our everyday needs continue to be Dawn, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.
The shelter is thankful to everyone who donates, shares information about our cats and dogs.